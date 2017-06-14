Child killed at Hanging Lake identified | SummitDaily.com

The Garfield County coroner has identified the 8-year-old boy who died at Hanging Lake on Monday as Noah Ragon, from Highlands Ranch.

New information from Robert Glassmire, the county coroner, also leaves open details of exactly how Ragon sustained the blunt force injury to his head, which was deemed the cause of death.

Still within eyesight of his mother, the boy was standing at Spouting Rock in an area frequented by visiting hikers looking for a photo or just to feel the mist of the waterfall, according to Glassmire. Although initial reports indicated the boy slipped and hit his head, a statement from the coroner indicates he may have also been struck by a falling rock or sustained the injury in another way.

Garfield County Search and Rescue received reports of the child's injury just after 4 p.m. Monday, while swift water crews were just wrapping up a river rescue.

A witness at the scene attempted CPR to revive the boy, and emergency responders continued that effort for about 60 to 90 minutes after they arrived. However, the coroner arrived a little after 6 p.m. and pronounced the boy dead.

An autopsy on Tuesday determined the manner of death to be an accident.

While details about how Ragon sustained the injury are still being investigated, the coroner requests anyone who was at Hanging Lake who may have helped or seen or heard anything to contact coroner investigators by calling 970-319-0311.