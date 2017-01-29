China wins gold at Breckenridge International Snow Sculpture Championships | SummitDaily.com

Sweden wins Silver, Mongolia-Erdene wins Bronze amidst highly-skilled field

BRECKENRIDGE — Team China won gold in the 27th annual International Snow Sculpture Championships with “Mermaid,” a piece that depicted an underwater scene highlighted by a swimming mermaid.

Jenn Cram, judge coordinator and director of public programs and engagement for Breckenridge Creative Arts commented on behalf of the judging panel: “This sculpture pushed the boundaries of the medium with its illusion of movement and delicate form; some of the features could have been made of paper. Team China seemingly freed the mermaid and sea creatures from the block of snow, creating a sculpture that is visually appealing from 360 degrees.”

Along with 15 other teams, Chinese sculptors worked with only hand tools for 65 hours across five days to create a temporary outdoor art gallery. Sculptures will remain on display at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge until Sunday, Feb. 5 (weather permitting). Visit SculptSnow.com for detailed event information.

Team Sweden won Silver with “4 (Ever) Wheels Reflection.” The sculpture depicted two cars tied together, an expression of both freedom and dependency.

Team Mongolia-Erdene won Bronze with “We are One Family,” a piece that reflected the idea of animals coexisting with humans and nature.

In a first-ever tie, Artists’ Choice was split between Mongolia-Erdene and Mongolia-Tserendash.

People’s Choice and Kid’s Choice will be announced Sunday, Jan. 29.

Beginning Monday, Jan. 20, anyone can vote for Social Media Fan Favorite on Facebook.com/GoBreck

During competition week, high temperatures in the teens and twenties made for excellent carving conditions. An official awards ceremony took place today at the Breckenridge Riverwalk Center. Winners receive medals and recognition from the international snow sculpture community – though no prize money is awarded, all teams receive travel stipends, meals and lodging. The result is one of the world’s most prestigious snow sculpting events, where teams are known to take risks and come together in the spirit of camaraderie.

Teams competing this year included China, Finland, Germany (Theil), Great Britain (Annaly), Iceland, India (Callisto), Italy, Mexico, Mongolia (Erdene), Mongolia (Tserendash), Sweden, Turkey, USA-Breckenridge, USA-Loveland, USA-Vermont, USA-Wisconsin (Tomczak).