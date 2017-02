CO 9 repair work Wednesday, Feb. 1 | SummitDaily.com

CO 9 repair work today

On Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., SEMA Construction will be performing grinding/pothole patchwork for smoothness on the southbound lane of CO 9 just south of Recreation Way (at approximately mile point 93.98). Traffic flow will be reduced to one lane, and flaggers will be present for traffic control. Expect delays of up to 20 minutes. Alternate routes are recommended.

Stay informed: For information about this project please call the project hotline at (970) 401-0901 or email CDOTIronSprings@gmail.com. Information about weekly lane closures will be available at coloradodot.info/travel/scheduled-lane-closures.html.