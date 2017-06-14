Colorado BBQ Challenge music lineup | SummitDaily.com

The 24th annual Colorado BBQ Challenge arrives in Frisco every year in celebration of Father's Day weekend. This year's festivities will start today with the kickoff concert and June 16 and 17 for the BBQ Challenge. Not only will the Challenge deliver the best BBQ in Colorado, seven bands will kick off Frisco's summer concert season.

Thursday, June 15

8-9:30 p.m. Tribute to Herbie Hancock featuring members of The Motet

This tribute to Herbie Hancock will feature Joey Porter on keys; Dave Watts on drums; Garrett Sayers on bass; Drew Sayers on sax; and Dan Schwindt on guitar. They will play the funkiest music from the 1970s songbook of Herbie Hancock with a lot of heavy improvisation, deep grooves and extended solos, while exploring Herbie's greatest material from the heyday of jazz-funkfusion.

Friday, June 16

1–2 p.m. Lipbone Redding — Lipbone is a singularly unique solo artist who has taken his distinctive vocal instrumental style to a new level by playing guitar and producing all of the instrumental sounds while simultaneously singing and storytelling without the use of electronic effects, nor a loop pedal.

3:30-5:30 p.m. Futurebirds — The Futurebirds are known for their high energy shows and country rock-infused sound. Their music incorporates reverb-soaked four-part harmonies supported by pedal steel guitar, rhythmic percussion, banjo, mandolin and acoustic and electric guitars with heavy feedback, and has been described as 'psychedelic country.'

6-8:30 p.m. New Orleans Suspects — Members of the New Orleans Suspects are "refugees" from a variety of New Orleans bands such as the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, the Neville Brothers and the Radiators who have joined for a rousing celebration of rock, world beat and lots of Crescent City funk. Known for their high-energy live shows, the New Orleans Suspects create music that is firmly rooted in the modern New Orleans sound with compelling originals and tasteful covers.

Saturday, June 17

10-11:30 a.m. Beau Thomas Band — Local favorite, Beau Thomas, brings his strong and soulful sound to Frisco's Main Stage for what is always an unforgettable performance. Thomas is a 28-year-old acoustic singer-songwriter and sixth generation native to Colorado who plays an eclectic mix of original music and cover tunes. Thomas' local popularity has exploded since he participated as a contestant on NBC's "The Voice."

12:30-3:15 p.m. Nuns of Brixton-Clash Tribute — The Nuns of Brixton hail from South London, and take their mission to deliver crushing live renditions of the Clash catalogue with unmatched recklessness very seriously. Fronted by Jah StrummeNun, a punk veteran, the Nuns have been building a steady following since early 2010.

4-6:30 p.m. Tinsley Ellis — Blues guitar legend, Tinsley Ellis, is a longtime Atlanta fixture who has performed for four decades, and was among the first of the New Generation blues heroes that included Stevie Ray Vaughan, Robert Cray, The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Duke Robillard and Ronnie Earl. Ellis has achieved a lot of success as a bluesman from Georgia and has played with some of the best in the business, including Buddy Guy, Albert Collins, Otis Rush, James Cotton, The Allmans and many more.

For more details about the Colorado BBQ Challenge and to purchase Hogbacks, guests may visit FriscoBBQ.com or call 1-800-424-1554.