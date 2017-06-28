Colorado Classic welcomes 3 more women’s teams to roster Aug. 10-13 | SummitDaily.com

Hungry for more info on the Colorado Classic? Browse our past coverage before the event debuts Aug. 10-13, with a men’s and women’s circuit in Breckenridge on Aug. 11.

Three additional women's teams have accepted invitations to participate in the Colorado Classic — the return of pro cycling to Colorado after the end of the USA Proc Challenge in 2015 — bringing the field for the two-stage women's race to 15, organizers announced this week. The women's races are held Aug. 10-11, while the men's races are held Aug. 10-13 with stops in Colorado Springs, Breckenridge and Denver.

The three women's squads added to the Colorado Classic are: CONADE/Visit Mexico/Specialized; ISCorp Powered by Progress; and the Colorado-based Palmares Racing Team.

"This is shaping up to be a great field that will provide fans with exciting, competitive racing action on the challenging circuit courses we've laid out in Colorado Springs and Breckenridge," said Sean Petty, women's race director and UCI Road Commission member. "It is a great foundation for what we hope will become a premier event for the sport."

Sanctioned by USA Cycling, the Colorado Classic men's and women's races will feature some of the sport's top squads. To date, the following teams have accepted invitations to participate:

Alp Cycles Women's Racing Team (Colorado based)

Amy D. Foundation Team (Colorado based)

Colavita/Bianchi

CONADE/Visit Mexico/Specialized

Cylance Pro Cycling

Fearless Femme Team

Hagens Berman/Supermint

ISCorp Powered by Progress

Palmares Racing Team (Colorado based)

Rally Cycling

Sho-Air Twenty20

Team Iluminate

TIBCO — Silicon Valley Bank

UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team

Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling

The two stages of the women's Colorado Classic will be Thursday, Aug. 10 in Colorado Springs and Friday, Aug. 11 in Breckenridge (separate women's criterium races featuring pro, amateur and collegiate riders will be held Aug. 11 and Aug. 12 in Denver). The first two stages of the men's Colorado Classic are in Colorado Springs and Breckenridge, and the final two stages are being run out of Denver Aug. 12-13.

