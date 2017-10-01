Colorado College men’s ice hockey team wins in Breckenridge

The Colorado College men's ice hockey team started the pre-season with a win, 4-1, in an exhibition game against the University of Lethbridge at the Stephen C. West Ice Arena on Saturday, Sept. 30. The Tigers came out strong and fast with two quick goals at the beginning of the first period and kept their momentum throughout the game.

The fast-paced and high-energy game provided local hockey fans and enthusiasts an opportunity to see high-level collegiate hockey in Summit County. Fans were in for a treat: In addition to great hockey, there was a commemorative game day program, free giveaways and entertainment in between hockey periods. Colorado College officially opens the 2017-18 regular season on Friday, Oct. 6, and a week later, the Tigers face off with Alaska-Anchorage in their first home games of the year at The Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs. For information on season tickets, visit CCTigers.com.