Colorado congressional delegation takes on invasive mussels in Green Mountain Reservoir

Nearly every member of Colorado's congressional delegation has signed a letter to the Trump administration asking for help with the emerging crisis of tiny invasive mussel larvae found in Green Mountain Reservoir.

News broke last month that the quagga mussel larvae were discovered in the Summit County body of water. The mussels, when grown, can clog pipes, harm fish and hamper hydroelectric power generation.

Once an outbreak begins, it often spreads quickly and can be hard — if not impossible — to stop.

Other Western states have been affected by quagga and zebra mussels, but so far Colorado — which has been working hard to prevent their contamination and spread — has been spared.

“As a headwater state that is currently free of adult invasive mussels, the detection of invasive mussel larva poses a tangible threat to our economy.”Letter signed by members of the Colorado Legislature

