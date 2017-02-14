Colorado county using $425K in local pot taxes for college scholarships | SummitDaily.com

A Colorado county is turning marijuana tax revenue into more college scholarships.

Pueblo County’s board of commissioners on Monday morning OK’d a contract that creates a nearly $475,000 scholarship fund for local high school seniors attending college in Pueblo. The lion’s share of that fund — $425,000 — came from excise tax collections from cannabis cultivation, said county spokeswoman Paris Carmichael.

“If we can continue growing this, this could be game-changing for Pueblo,” she said.

Read the full story on The Denver Post website, click here.