 Colorado county using $425K in local pot taxes for college scholarships | SummitDaily.com

Back to: News

Colorado county using $425K in local pot taxes for college scholarships

Vince Chandler, The Denver Post

Marijuana plants grow in full sun in Pueblo County on Sept. 3, 2016. Pueblo County is one of the few places in Colorado that allows for outdoor commercial cannabis cultivation.

A Colorado county is turning marijuana tax revenue into more college scholarships.

Pueblo County’s board of commissioners on Monday morning OK’d a contract that creates a nearly $475,000 scholarship fund for local high school seniors attending college in Pueblo. The lion’s share of that fund — $425,000 — came from excise tax collections from cannabis cultivation, said county spokeswoman Paris Carmichael.

“If we can continue growing this, this could be game-changing for Pueblo,” she said.

Read the full story on The Denver Post website, click here.

 