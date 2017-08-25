Colorado gov responds to Sessions marijuana letter questioning state’s regulatory regime

Colorado's marijuana regulatory system is a model for other states, and the fledgling program could become even more robust with the federal government's support, the state's governor and top law enforcement officer said in a letter sent Thursday to Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

In a five-page missive obtained by The Cannabist, Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper and Attorney General Cynthia Coffman responded to Sessions' July 24 letter that raised "serious questions" about the state's ability to regulate legal marijuana and prevent illegal activities.

"The State of Colorado has worked diligently to implement the will of our citizens and build a comprehensive regulatory and enforcement system that prioritizes public safety and public health," Hickenlooper and Coffman wrote. "When abuses and unintended consequences materialize, the state has acted quickly to address any resulting harms.

"While our system has proven to be effective, we are constantly evaluating and seeking to strengthen our approach to regulation and enforcement."

