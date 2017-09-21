Colorado hospitals owed millions from state; officials worried they will have to turn away needy patients

Hospitals across Colorado are waiting on millions of dollars in reimbursements after the state Medicaid department went live with a new technology system six months ago, the situation growing so dire that hospital officials say they are concerned they will have to start turning away needy patients.

Doctors who haven't been paid by the state are now asking whether Colorado will pay them back for the interest they've incurred taking out loans to keep their practices open.

And other providers who accept Medicaid but have had claims denied — including therapists for the disabled — are asking whether the state will fine the technology vendor running the new claims system that has had a rough start.

The problems were raised again Wednesday in a meeting of the legislature's Joint Budget Committee, a follow-up to a June meeting in which lawmakers demanded answers from the state Department of Health Care Policy and Financing, which runs the Medicaid program.

