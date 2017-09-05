Colorado lawmakers and activists vow to fight DACA decision

WASHINGTON — About 17,000 Colorado residents face deportation after the Trump administration announced Tuesday that it would end an Obama-era program that protected them and other young immigrants brought illegally to the U.S. as children.

The decision, announced by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, rescinds a 2012 initiative known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, which shielded about 800,000 U.S. residents from removal proceedings and let them to legally work.

Sessions said the program would sunset next March and that participants would be dropped from the program after their temporary permits expired.

"As attorney general, it is my duty to ensure that the laws the United States are enforced and that the constitutional order is upheld," Sessions said.

