Colorado lawmakers spike effort to extend bar hours | SummitDaily.com

The last call for alcohol will remain 2 a.m. in Colorado.

A bipartisan measure to remove a statewide prohibition on alcohol sales at bars and restaurants between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. failed Monday in the Republican-led state Senate.

House Bill 1123 would have given cities and counties the authority to set their own last call — an effort with strong support from casinos and resort towns that wanted to serve alcohol after 2 a.m.

