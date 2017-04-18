Colorado marijuana DUIs drop 33 percent in the first quarter of 2017 compared with last year, but officials still concerned | SummitDaily.com

The number of citations for driving while under the influence of marijuana dropped by 33.2 percent in the first quarter of 2017 compared with the same period last year, but the number of people using marijuana and then driving continues to be a concern for Colorado officials.

"We're still troubled by the fact that marijuana users are still telling us they routinely drive high," Colorado Department of Transportation spokesman Sam Cole said Monday. "We're pleased with the awareness, but we're not so pleased with the behaviors that are actually happening."

Read the full story on The Denver Post website, click here.