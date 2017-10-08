Colorado Mountain College hosts Breckenridge postsecondary fair Oct. 11

CMC hosts postsecondary fair

Colorado Mountain College invites community members, students and alumni interested in furthering their education to attend a free transfer and grad school fair at its Breckenridge campus this Wednesday evening, Oct. 11.

Anyone desiring more information about pursuing educational opportunities at many of Colorado's colleges and universities is encouraged to visit the campus, located at 107 Denison Placer Rd., from 4:30-7 p.m. Representatives will share materials on degree programs and will be available to discuss options with attendees.

For more details, contact Kirsten Gauthier-Newbury, CMC's director of career services, at kgnewbury@coloradomtn.edu or 970-947-8389.

—Summit Daily staff report