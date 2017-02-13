CMC Leadville campus evacuated due to bomb threat; suspect in custody | SummitDaily.com

The Leadville campus of Colorado Mountain College is being evacuated due to a bomb threat.

The only suspect in the case is now in Lake County Sheriff’s Office custody, officials said.

The threat was reported at 9:20 a.m., officials said, and an alert was issued to the public at 10 a.m. Monday saying the campus was on “lockout.”

“The sheriff’s office is on campus to assist with evacuation of the campus. If you are not on campus, please stay away,” the alert said.

The Pinnacle and New Discovery buildings have been evacuated.

All Lake County Schools are on lockdown, officials said. Assistance has been requested from the El Paso County bomb squad and the Department of Corrections, according to the Lake County Office of Emergency Management.

The Lake County Sheriff has the only current suspect in custody. The investigation continues. — Lake County OEM (@LakeCountyOEM) February 13, 2017

at approx. 9:20 today a bomb threat was report at the Leaddville CMC campus. The Lake County Sheriff's officers are… Posted by Lake County Office of Emergency Management on Monday, February 13, 2017