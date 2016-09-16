Colorado News Roundup: Biden: Next president must deepen US engagement around world (09.16.16) | SummitDaily.com

POLITICS

DENVER — Vice President Joe Biden told students and faculty at the University of Denver that the next president needs to deepen the United States’ engagement with other countries, namely those in the Pacific.

Speaking at the annual Korbel Dinner on Thursday night, Biden said a strong economy and establishing credibility by ensuring that policy matches American values are essential to maintaining the United States’ leadership in a rapidly changing world.

Biden also noted that the broad consensus to engage internationally is now being questioned by some in both political parties — a view he called dangerous. He said, “We can neither protect nor advance our interests by turning inward.”

The dinner is an annual fundraiser for the university’s Josef Korbel School of International Studies.

POLICE

Fort Collins officers cleared in fatal shooting of suspect

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Larimer County district attorney has cleared three Fort Collins police officers of wrongdoing in the fatal shooting of an armed suspect.

The Coloradoan reports District Attorney Cliff Riedel released his findings of the Aug. 25 incident Thursday. He determined the officers were justified in the shooting.

Officers had responded to a domestic disturbance report to find 63-year-old Jerry Jackson had entered his estranged wife’s home illegally. The suspect exited the home on officers’ orders and approached them while brandishing a knife.

Riedel says Jackson ignored officers’ commands to drop the weapon, and officers’ attempts to subdue him with a stun gun were unsuccessful.

Jackson was shot as he advanced toward officers with the knife.

Riedel found that Jackson had told multiple people before the incident that he would make police shoot him.

Colorado Springs police to reassign gang unit officers

COLORAO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department has disbanded its gang unit indefinitely due to staffing shortages.

KKTV-TV reports that members of the gang unit and some traffic investigators have been reassigned to patrol duty as that area of the department has suffered a number of resignations and retirements.

The department will also leave unfilled vacancies in specialized units empty until at least Jan. 1 in an effort to fill other parts of the department.

Chief Pete Carey says the decision to move officers around was difficult, but that there needs to be enough people on patrol to cover officers if they go into dangerous situations.

CRIME

Former Ignacio employee sentenced in embezzlement case

DURANGO, Colo. — A former administrator for Ignacio who admitted to embezzling more than $66,000 from the southwestern Colorado town to feed her gambling addiction has escaped a jail sentence.

The Durango Herald reports that 55-year-old Jacquelyn Mejia was sentenced to five years of probation Thursday and ordered to pay restitution.

Mejia had turned herself in to police in June 2015 after admitting to stealing money from the town’s coffers. Court documents say she told police she had a gambling addiction and had been taking county money over the course of several months.

Mejia apologized to her family and the community in court Thursday. She says she has received counseling for her addiction.

EDUCATION

Colorado school to include explanation on non-English emails

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A school district in Colorado says it will provide a brief explanation next time it sends a school-wide message in a language other than English.

The Coloradoan reports that Poudre School District sent an email to all families at Bauder Elementary School that was written entirely in Arabic. Only its title, “Message for our Arabic Families,” was in English.

The Aug. 24 email invited Arabic-speaking families to participate in English classes and tutor children.

District Director of Language, Culture and Equity John McKay says future emails will contain a brief explanation in English. He says it’s rare to have a schoolwide email sent in another language, but Bauder has a high concentration of Arabic-speaking students and there isn’t currently a way to contact only their families by email.