Colorado News Roundup: Saudi student charged with terminating pregnancy (10.07.16) | SummitDaily.com

CRIME

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Saudi Arabian student at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs is charged with unlawful termination of a pregnancy and sexual assault.

According to authorities, 23-year-old Ahmed Sameer Almesbahi was arrested after his companion, a Kazakh immigrant and graduate student, told police she had been pregnant in 2015 and her pregnancy was terminated against her will by Almesbahi.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports the victim was hesitant to cooperate with the investigation because she didn’t want to get Almesbahi in trouble.

His attorney did not return a phone call seeking comment on Friday, and declined to comment after a brief court hearing Thursday.

According to court records, Almesbahi is free on $150,000 bond.

Jury deliberating in El Jebel slaying case

ASPEN, Colo. — The jury is deliberating whether a man accused of killing his aunt and uncle in the western Colorado town of El Jebel is sane.

The Aspen Daily News reports that jurors began deliberation Thursday in the case of 35-year-old Williams Amaya, who is accused of killing 40-year-old Mayra Lopez and her husband, 42-year-old Eliseo Lopez.

Amaya is accused of shooting the couple July 12, 2014, at their home. The coroner says each was shot four times.

Investigators say Amaya told them he killed the couple because they disparaged his family, who he said consisted of Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton and John McCain.

Amaya’s attorneys say he was not sane at the time of the killings.

RELIGION

Historic southern Colorado synagogue closing after 127 years

TRINIDAD, Colo. — An historic Jewish temple in the southern Colorado community of Trinidad is closing after 127 years.

The Denver Post reports that Colorado’s longest continually operating synagogue, Temple Aaron, has closed due to the dwindling congregation in Trinidad.

A University of Colorado professor’s talk at Temple Aaron on Sept. 24 marked the synagogue’s last public event.

The temple served as a reminder of the Southwest’s pioneer days and long ago served as a home for Jews looking to move along the Santa Fe Trail.

Operators of the temple say what makes the building so special is also what makes it hard to keep open as financial support withdraws. The old architecture means many repairs are needed and the dwindling congregation can’t keep up.