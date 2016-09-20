Colorado News Roundup: Senators seek inquiry into concerns about veteran’s suicide (09.20.16) | SummitDaily.com

HEALTH CARE

DENVER — Two U.S. senators said Tuesday they asked for an investigation into a whistleblower’s report that an Army veteran killed himself while awaiting treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder at a U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs clinic in Colorado Springs.

Sens. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., and Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said they also asked the department’s inspector general to investigate whether the whistleblower faced retaliation after reporting his concerns.

The inspector general’s office is the Veteran Affairs department’s internal watchdog.

The department will work with the inspector general and the senators to determine what happened, agency spokesman Paul Sherbo said.

The senators did not identify the soldier who killed himself but said he was 26 and had served as an Army Ranger.

Gardner said he wanted to avoid a repeat of a 2014 scandal over long wait times that veterans endured to get health care, and allegations that some VA officials falsified records to cover up the problem.

The scandal led to the ouster of Veteran Affairs Secretary Eric Shinseki.

Gardner said the whistleblower also reported that the Colorado Springs clinic might have tampered with its wait list records after the veteran’s death.

Seven months ago, the Veteran Affairs inspector general said workers at the Colorado Springs clinic incorrectly reported that some veterans got appointments sooner than they actually did.

Investigators did not say whether the records were deliberately falsified.

LITIGATION

Lawsuit over artifact looting case suicide in appeals court

DENVER — The family of a Utah doctor who killed himself after his 2009 arrest in an artifact looting investigation that marked an early flashpoint in the rural public lands struggle in the western United States asked an appeals court Tuesday to revive an excessive force lawsuit against the federal Bureau of Land Management.

James Redd’s family argues that he was treated unfairly when agents dressed in paramilitary gear overwhelmed him at gunpoint at his house in the Four Corners area of southern Utah. The family is challenging a ruling last year from a lower court judge who ruled against them in the 2011 lawsuit.

Redd’s daughter said at least 50 officers showed up in an excessive show of force, the family’s attorney, Shandor S. Badaruddin told a three-judge panel of the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver.

Federal officials contend the heavy presence of agents was needed to collect large amounts of evidence and because they were prepared for hostility from the suspects due to the town’s historical opposition to federal public land control.

Despite being heavily armed with assault rifles and wearing body armor, the agents “were not behaving like a SWAT team,” said Laura Smith, an attorney for Dan Love, the land management bureau agent who led the operation.

James Redd, who maintained his innocence, was charged with one felony count of theft of Indian tribal property — an effigy bird pendant valued at $1,000.

He and his wife were among 24 people indicted after a two-year federal investigation that relied on a well-connected artifacts dealer-turned-undercover operative.

During the June 2009 arrests, agents raided homes of 16 people in the small town of Blanding, Utah, including a math teacher and brother of the local sheriff.

Most were handcuffed and shackled as agents confiscated stone pipes, woven sandals, spear and arrow heads, seed jars and decorated pottery. Prosecutors said those involved stole, received or tried to sell American Indian artifacts.

The events triggered outcry from many southern Utah residents who claimed federal officials were heavy-handed and overzealous. It is still invoked frequently by people in the state when they criticize what they perceive as heavy-handed federal oversight of public lands.

Redd killed himself on June 11, 2009, a day after the raid. Another suspect and the informant who helped government officials also killed themselves.

In his ruling dismissing the lawsuit from Reid’s relatives, U.S. District Judge Robert Shelby acknowledged there was no evidence that James Redd was violent or posed a threat.

But Shelby said the presence of federal agents in SWAT-like gear did not constitute an excessive show of force. The ruling cleared Love of wrongdoing.

SPORTS & OUTDOORS

Colorado group plans new bicycle race series

DENVER — Colorado businessman Ken Gart has announced a new professional bike racing series meant to keep the state’s cycling community alive after the news that the popular USA Pro Challenge won’t continue.

Gart told the Denver Post Tuesday that he worked with business and community leaders to create a new racing series based in Denver and Richmond, Virginia.

The four-day races will include national musical acts, a festival, athlete interaction and other events in both states.

Gart is the chairman of the new RPM Events Group. He said in a statement that he has assembled a group of community-minded investors and a strong leadership team to “broaden the enthusiasm for cycling.”

The week-long Pro Challenge attracted top cyclists from across the world but had difficulty financing the six-day race.