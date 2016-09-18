Colorado News Roundup: Student dies after cross country race in Broomfield (09.18.16) | SummitDaily.com

Tragedy

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Students at Peak to Peak Charter School are mourning the death of a student who died after collapsing at a meet in Broomfield on Friday.

According to school officials, Brandon Ries was competing in the 5k race on Friday when he collapsed on the course. He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Lafayette, where he died.

According to the Boulder Daily Camera, Ries was co-captain of the team and a senior at the school.

School officials say counselors will be available to students at Peak to Peak on Monday.

CRIME

Man charged in fatal stabbing strikes plea deal

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man charged for his role in a fatal stabbing in Fort Collins has struck a plea deal with prosecutors.

The Coloradoan reports 42-year-old Tomas Vigil was charged with 20 counts, the most serious of which was first-degree murder. He pleaded guilty on Friday to first-degree burglary.

Prosecutors say he and 26-year-old Tolentino Corzo-Avendano are accused of stabbing 26-year-old Sara Mondragon and 61-year-old Cathy Mondragon on Feb. 9. The elder woman suffered fatal stab wounds to her head and neck.

Corzo-Avendano has been charged with first-degree murder and is due in court Oct. 11.

LEGISLATURE

Colorado largely spared opposition to painkiller limits

DENVER — Colorado’s state legislators have been spared the intensive lobbying seen in other states by the pharmaceutical industry to oppose restrictions on prescription painkiller sales.

The National Institute on Money in State Politics says the industry spent more than $130,000 in state candidate contributions over the past decade in Colorado.

Those contributions came from the Pain Care Forum, a national network of drug firms and opioid-friendly groups. Nationally, the forum opposes regulations that would cut the availability or use of prescription opioids, especially painkillers such as OxyContin, Vicodin and fentanyl.

Colorado has enacted a law expanding access to Naloxone, a powerful drug that can stop overdoses from prescription painkillers and illegal drugs like heroin.

Another law removed criminal penalties, under certain conditions, for those who might hesitate to report drug overdoses to emergency responders.