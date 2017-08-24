 Colorado rivers fishing report for weekend Aug. 25-27 | SummitDaily.com
Chris Coppola
Breckenridge Outfitters

Colorado rivers fishing report for weekend Aug. 25-27

Special to the Daily |

A guide on a recent Breckenridge Outfitters trip shows off a beauty of a rainbow trout caught in mid-August. Hoppers and stimulator patterns have been the best this time of year on the South Platte and other local rivers.

Hip, hop, a hopper to the drop, keep on hopper dropping until you just can't stop!

We have been seeing a lot of good hopper fishing, especially on the South Platte River above and below Spinney Reservoir. Chubby Chernobyls, PMX and stimulator patterns have been producing quality fish with a good drift. Start casting near inner seams and work your way to the opposite bank, trying to get as close as possible. Fish will sit under cut banks, which can go as far back at 6-7 feet in places and give them a good ambush approach to food sources. White foam and slower water are good places to look for trout taking a break from faster water.

Chris Coppola is a manager and guide for Breckenridge Outfitters in downtown Breckenridge. Stop by the shop for updated conditions, flys and everything for a day on the river.

River flows by CFS

Upper Arkansas (Nathrop) — 673

Lower Arkansas (Salida) — 565

Blue River (below Dillon Reservoir) — 119

Blue River (below Green Mountain Reservoir) — 639

Colorado River (Windy Gap) — 190

Colorado River (Kremmling) — 1,410

Eagle River (Minturn) — 67.0

Eagle River (below water treatment in Avon) — 119

Eagle River (Gypsum) — 197

Middle Fork South Platte River (below Montgomery Reservoir) — 7.95

South Fork of the South Platte (Antero) — 6.09

South Platte at “Dream Stream” (below Spinney Reservoir) — 203

South Platte at Williams Fork (below reservoir) — 299

Note: All CFS (cubic feet per second) data taken on Aug. 24 from U.S. Geological Survey data.