Colorado rivers fishing report for weekend Aug. 25-27
August 24, 2017
River flows by CFS
Upper Arkansas (Nathrop) — 673
Lower Arkansas (Salida) — 565
Blue River (below Dillon Reservoir) — 119
Blue River (below Green Mountain Reservoir) — 639
Colorado River (Windy Gap) — 190
Colorado River (Kremmling) — 1,410
Eagle River (Minturn) — 67.0
Eagle River (below water treatment in Avon) — 119
Eagle River (Gypsum) — 197
Middle Fork South Platte River (below Montgomery Reservoir) — 7.95
South Fork of the South Platte (Antero) — 6.09
South Platte at “Dream Stream” (below Spinney Reservoir) — 203
South Platte at Williams Fork (below reservoir) — 299
Note: All CFS (cubic feet per second) data taken on Aug. 24 from U.S. Geological Survey data.
Hip, hop, a hopper to the drop, keep on hopper dropping until you just can't stop!
We have been seeing a lot of good hopper fishing, especially on the South Platte River above and below Spinney Reservoir. Chubby Chernobyls, PMX and stimulator patterns have been producing quality fish with a good drift. Start casting near inner seams and work your way to the opposite bank, trying to get as close as possible. Fish will sit under cut banks, which can go as far back at 6-7 feet in places and give them a good ambush approach to food sources. White foam and slower water are good places to look for trout taking a break from faster water.
Chris Coppola is a manager and guide for Breckenridge Outfitters in downtown Breckenridge. Stop by the shop for updated conditions, flys and everything for a day on the river.
