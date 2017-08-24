Colorado rivers fishing report for weekend Aug. 25-27

Note: All CFS (cubic feet per second) data taken on Aug. 24 from U.S. Geological Survey data.

Hip, hop, a hopper to the drop, keep on hopper dropping until you just can't stop!

We have been seeing a lot of good hopper fishing, especially on the South Platte River above and below Spinney Reservoir. Chubby Chernobyls, PMX and stimulator patterns have been producing quality fish with a good drift. Start casting near inner seams and work your way to the opposite bank, trying to get as close as possible. Fish will sit under cut banks, which can go as far back at 6-7 feet in places and give them a good ambush approach to food sources. White foam and slower water are good places to look for trout taking a break from faster water.

