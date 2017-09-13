Colorado says it will join other states in suing to block the end of DACA

Colorado announced Wednesday that it plans to join more than a dozen other states in a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which protects young immigrants living in the U.S. illegally from deportation.

"President Trump's decision to end the DACA program is outrageous and risks the futures of more than 17,000 Coloradans," Gov. John Hickenlooper said in a written statement. "Colorado benefits when (DACA recipients) have the opportunity to thrive in our communities and the only country they've ever known. These young people should not have to suffer because of our broken immigration system."

Hickenlooper added that while the legal action is "no substitute for the sort of comprehensive immigration reform that can only come from Congress, it sends a necessary message that the rule of law and basic notions of fairness still matter in this country."

The Democrat also urged Congress to pass legislation to protect DACA.

