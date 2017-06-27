Colorado’s multiplying moose moving eastward, running into people | SummitDaily.com

The proliferation of moose in Colorado after state-run reintroductions to boost hunting and tourism is leading to more conflicts with people, dramatizing the challenges of coexistence with wildlife when there's a significant size gap.

Broomfield police grappled with this Monday when residents dialed 911 to report a moose browsing near the Boulder Turnpike and at the FlatIron Crossing mall.

Police surrounded the bull at sunrise as it lay in grass and nibbled on trees near the Men's Wearhouse store. That moose had been caught before — on Father's Day in Arvada — and was relocated to Larimer County.

It soon felt, again, the sting of a tranquilizer dart in its rear.

