Copper Revolution Tour rescheduled for Dec. 7 | SummitDaily.com

COPPER — There will be a 2016 U.S. Revolution Tour stop at Copper Mountain. It just won’t be when originally scheduled.

On Nov. 22, the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association and Copper Mountain Resort announced that, due to unseasonably warm temperatures and delays in halfpipe construction, the Rev Tour events slated to begin on Dec. 5 will now begin two days later on Dec. 7. The event, a youth event for competitors moving up the USSA pipeline, will also be condensed to include one halfpipe competition for freeskiing and one for snowboarding.

“As a Rev Tour and U.S. Grand Prix host, Copper goes above and beyond to prepare their Main Vein Superpipe and ensure a successful competition for the athletes,” USSA Director of Events Eric Webster said in a joint release. “Weather has been a challenge for many resorts this season, but, with new snowfall and favorable future forecasts, Copper will be ready for the athletes to kick off their competition season at the Rev Tour.”

The announcement came less than a week before Breckenridge Resort decided to cancel the superpipe competition at Dew Tour from Dec. 8-11. It marks the first time in the event’s eight-year history that pipe won’t be part of the event, and instead will be replaced by a modified two-part slopestyle and team competition.

“Mother Nature hasn’t been easy on us, but the forecast is shifting in a direction that is conducive for both natural and man-made snow,” said Stephanie Sweeney, communications manager for Copper Mountain Resort. “Thanks to the continued dedication and hard work from both Copper and USSA, the Main Vein Superpipe will uphold its reputation as one of the top venues in North America while the Rev Tour remains a top competition for these up-and-coming athletes.”

Copper U.S. Revolution Tour schedule

Dec. 7 — Training

Dec. 8 — Halfpipe Snowboarding qualifications and finals

Dec. 9 — Training

Dec. 10 — Halfpipe skiing qualifications and finals