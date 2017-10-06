Coroner releases name of man found dead near Steamboat Springs park

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County Coroner Rob Ryg on Thursday released the name of the 49-year-old Steamboat Springs man found dead Wednesday in a wooded area near Fetcher Park.

The man, Kevin Fleeman, was found in a tent just east of the park about 50 yards from the railroad tracks.

There was no obvious signs of trauma, and foul play was not suspected.

Ryg said an autopsy will be performed Friday.

“Hopefully, we’ll find something out then or it will be pending toxicology,” Ryg said.

Diane Emert, general manager of the Ore House Restaurant, said Fleeman was a cook, and he had been part of the restaurant community in Steamboat for the past 30 years.

Emert said Fleeman had come into the restaurant Saturday for a steak dinner, and they learned he had been living out of his tent.

“We were saddened to hear this as it was during the snowstorm,” Emert said Wednesday. “When we heard the news today, we are all saddened, but our hearts are touched that he came in that night.”

Ryg said Fleeman was last heard from Sunday night when he talked to his dad.

Fleeman was reported missing Sunday night, and police spent the next two days looking for him.

He was discovered by Steamboat resident Jeff Snook.

Snook, who did not know Fleeman, saw a post on Facebook about how he was missing. Snook then reached out to the mother of Fleeman's daughter, who he did not know, to get some details.

On Wednesday morning, Snook went to teach classes at the Manic Training gym.

"I just couldn't let go of it, so I went looking after classes," Snook said.

