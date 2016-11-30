18-year-old cadet dies after skiing accident at Keystone Resort | SummitDaily.com

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — An 18-year-old Air Force Academy cadet has been killed in a skiing accident.

Academy officials said Monday that first-year cadet John “Jack” Lindsey died Saturday after the accident at Keystone Resort.

The resort said Lindsey was on the intermediate-level Elk Run and was wearing a helmet. No other details of the accident have been released.

The ski patrol responded and provided emergency care while Lindsey was taken to a Keystone hospital.

Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Michelle Johnson offered her condolences to Lindsey’s family and friends.

Funeral arrangements were pending.