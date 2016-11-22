Breckenridge police to stop posting speed enforcement locations in wake of police killings | SummitDaily.com

The Breckenridge Police Department will no longer post the locations of traffic enforcement on its Facebook page, citing reports of officers across the country being targeted in ambush-style killings.

The department used to regularly post where and when officers would be using radar guns to monitor speed, a practice police chief Dennis McLaughlin said was designed to discourage speeding while boosting the department’s social media presence.

The move to end that practice came on the heels of a tragic day on Sunday for police nationwide; four cops in three states were shot in targeted attacks, one fatally. In San Antonio, an unidentified man who had staked out a police station shot and killed detective Benjamin Marconi, who was sitting in his patrol car writing a ticket. A suspect was captured on surveillance footage but has not been identified or tracked down yet.

Similar attacks wounded police in Missouri and Florida, and so far this year 56 county and local officers have been shot while on duty, the Associated Press reported. In July, a man killed five police officers and injured nine at protest in Dallas, marking the deadliest day for law enforcement since 9/11.

“Our officers are aware of the dangers of policing when they accept the job, but as Chief of Police one of my highest priorities is to keep them safe so they can in turn keep the community safe and continue to improve the quality of life for residents and guests,” chief McLaughlin wrote in a Facebook post announcing the change.

Chief McLaughlin said that the Breckenridge police have not received any threats and that the community overall has been very supportive of Breck PD. Still, he said, given the national trend of cops being attacked while in their patrol cars, it was better to be safe than sorry.

“I’d rather my officers not be overly focused on being worried about their location being advertised, so they can focus on doing their jobs and keeping this community safe,” he said.