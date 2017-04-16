Colorado crime round-up | SummitDaily.com

Angry man breaks county door

On the morning of April 7, a man damaged the front door of the Garfield County administrative building at 108 Eighth St in Glenwood Springs.

Witnesses reported that the man angrily pushed open the door, yelled something, then intentionally pushed it far enough to bend and damage it.

The door's hinges were bent and possibly electronics in the door were broken, according to building maintenance.

Police spotted the man, a 44-year-old with a California license, later on the 1300 block of Grand Avenue. He told them he had been angry because he was looking for the Social Security office and realized he was in the wrong building. He denied breaking the door but was nevertheless arrested on a felony charge of criminal mischief.

Ryan Summerlin, Glenwood Springs Post-Independent

Carbondale police seek serial eggers

Shortly after midnight Tuesday, Carbondale police found numerous vehicles egged in the Hendrick Ranch neighborhood, making the third such incident in three weeks.

"What people don't seem to realize is that eggs can be very difficult on paint and building materials and might cause permanent, expensive damage if not cleaned immediately," Chief Gene Schilling wrote in a press release.

Call 970-963-2662 if you have information on the identity of the wanted eggers.

Ryan Summerlin, Glenwood Springs Post-Independent

home where 3 people were found slain was targeted

BOULDER, Colo. — Investigators say a home in the foothills northwest of Denver where three people were found slain was specifically targeted.

Two men and a woman were found dead in the house by deputies conducting a welfare check Saturday at the request of a worried acquaintance. Cmdr. Mike Wagner with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office says investigators have ruled out the possibility of murder-suicide.

The sheriff's office has identified the victims but will not release their names until their families are notified. The bodies showed signs of trauma, but sheriff's officials have not said how the three were killed.

No suspects have been identified.

The home southwest of Boulder is set about 100 feet back from the road in a wooded area. No immediate neighboring homes are within view.

The Associated Press

Man pleads guilty to killing girlfriend's 4-year-old son

DENVER — A 27-year-old man accused of killing his girlfriend's 4-year-old son in suburban Denver has pleaded guilty to child abuse and faces up to 48 years in prison.

The Denver Post reports Ever Lopez-Calidonio entered his plea Friday and is scheduled to be sentenced May 22.

Lakewood police were called after neighbors saw Lopez-Calidonio hitting the child's chest in a parking lot Oct. 2, 2014. When they arrived the boy, named J.R., was unresponsive.

An autopsy determined that he died of severe blunt-force injuries to his body, including his head.

Lopez-Calidonio faces between 36 and 48 years in prison.

The Denver Post

Arizona man gets 17 years for fatal Colorado home invasion

DURANGO, Colo. — The first of four Arizona men charged in a home invasion robbery that led to the shooting death of a Colorado college student has been sentenced to 17 years in prison.

The Durango Herald reports Daniel Nelson Wright of Phoenix was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to burglary as part of a plea agreement.

Authorities say Wright and his co-defendants entered the Durango home of Samuel Xarius Gordon in May 2016 planning to steal a large amount of marijuana.

Gorden, who attended Fort Lewis College, was shot by one of the intruders and died at a hospital.

Police have not said who fired the gun.

All four men were initially charged with murder, robbery, burglary and menacing.

Wright apologized to Gordon's family during his sentencing and asked for forgiveness.

The Durango Herald

Body found in pond identified as missing man

A man who had been missing in a northern Colorado city since March 31 has been found dead in a pond.

The Longmont Times-Call reports the Boulder County coroner identified the body on Friday as Aravind Elangovan.

He was found in a pond in Golden Ponds Nature Area.

The the coroner hasn't released the manner and cause of death.

The Longmont Times-Call

Southern Colorado police dig for evidence of missing woman

PUEBLO, Colo. — Police investigating the disappearance of southern Colorado woman four years ago have removed bagged evidence after digging outside the former home of a person of interest in the case.

The Pueblo Chieftain reports police didn't say what they took after excavating in the backyard of the Pueblo home Thursday and Friday.

Police are investigating the February 2013 disappearance of 21-year-old Kelsie Schelling.

Authorities say Schelling was pregnant when she drove from her home in Denver to Pueblo to meet a man described as her boyfriend.

Police say the man is a person of interest but he hasn't been arrested or charged.

The Pueblo Chieftain