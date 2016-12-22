Crash causes traffic chaos at Colorado 82 in El Jebel | SummitDaily.com

Emergency responders are trying to get the driver of a pickup truck extricated from the vehicle after a vehicle hauling sheetrock and other construction materials rolled on its side and dumped its load on the pickup.

The accident occurred shortly after noon at the intersection of Willits Lane and Highway 82. The intersection was particularly busy with traffic headed to the El Jebel City Market, Whole Foods and surrounding businesses.

A loud crash followed by a stuck horn could be heard from nearby residential areas. Emergency responders quickly enlisted two forklifts from construction companies and a large front loader to stabilize the pile of sheetrock collapsed on the pickup. Basalt firefighters appeared to be talking to an occupant of the pickup. As of 1 p.m. they were still working to extricate the occupant. No information was immediately available on the condition of the pickup occupant.

The construction vehicle and pickup were both facing north in the middle of the intersection. Two other vehicles were involved in a minor head-on collision just to the east. No information was available on the circumstances of the accident because the scene remained so chaotic.

Responding agencies included Basalt Fire Department, Basalt Police Department, the sheriff’s offices of Eagle and Pitkin counties, and the Colorado State Patrol.

Both directions of Highway 82 were intermittently closed during the rescue operation. Scores of people lined the roadway watching the operation.

This story will be updated as information because available.