For Summit County firefighters, live training in Silverthorne brings smoke and flames | SummitDaily.com

For Summit County firefighters, live training in Silverthorne brings smoke and flames
November 22, 2016
Local departments conduct live fire training in S’thorne
Firefighters from Lake Dillon Fire-Rescue, Red White and Blue Fire Protection District and the Copper Mountain Fire Department burned down a house in Silverthorne Monday morning as a field training exercise.
The home, located on Highway 9 at the northern edge of town, was slated for demolition to make way for a development and the property owner, Travis Construction, approached Lake Dillon fire chief Jeff Berino to offer it up for training.
Berino said the exercise provided invaluable live training for local firefighters, who had the opportunity to conduct dozens of different types of burns within the house and also “rescue” mannequins hidden inside.
The training began last week on Nov. 14, but on Monday the house was finally burned to the ground. Several fire engines were on scene, and one had its tank fully filled with water in the highly unlikely event that a nearby fire hydrant was somehow compromised.
Berino said he expected the site to continue smoldering overnight and that firefighters would remain on scene to monitor it.
