High Country Crime: Bar brawler arrested in Snowmass | SummitDaily.com

Snowmass Village police arrested a Wisconsin man Monday, April 17, and charged him with assaulting a local man at a bar last week.

Brandon Hines, 20, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was cooperative but declined to speak to officers about the incident when they spoke with him Monday morning, said Brian Olson, Snowmass Village police chief. Hines was charged with misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct.

Police released a video surveillance photo on Sunday of Hines and two other men with him during the bar fight and received a call Monday morning from a person who worked at a Snowmass Village condominium complex reporting the three men to be staying there, Olson said.

The incident occurred just before midnight Thursday at Zane's Tavern in Snowmass Village after an altercation between Hines, the victim, Jim Andre, and other men in the bar, Olson said. At one point, video shows Hines jump off his bar stool and throw a right hook punch that connects with the side of Andre's face, he said. Andre then fell to the ground and hit his head on the floor.

Video shows the situation escalating between Hines, his two friends and others sitting at the bar during a 10-minute period leading up to the punch. At one point, Hines intentionally knocked over the drink of a man sitting next to him, then flipped the man's ball cap off his head, Olson said.

That man gets up from the bar and steps back into the bar area before Andre inserts himself into the conversation and begins engaging Hines and his two friends, he said. Not long after, Hines jumps out of his seat and throws the punch.

— Jason Auslander, The Aspen Times

Worst. Landlord. Ever.

A 20-something couple looking for a place to stay thought they had made a breakthrough when their Craigslist ad was answered by a man offering to rent them a room in his Rifle apartment earlier this month.

But after moving in they soon realized that the 55-year-old man renting to them would drink most of the day, according to an affidavit.

They moved in on a Wednesday. By Friday the couple had their first disagreement with the man after he "threatened to shove a knife through (the husband's) skull" because he had startled the landlord.

"It took (the husband) many hours to calm (the 55-year-old) down on this night," an officer wrote in his report.

On the next night, the older man grew angry about his tenants' dogs barking, and he threatened to call the police.

The Rifle Police Department fielded several calls over this period from the 55-year-old concerning his new tenants.

"(The couple) is afraid of (the older man) because of his drinking and that he walks around the apartment with large knives and has large knives all around," according to an arrest affidavit.

Within five days the couple had moved out and rented a hotel room.

But it didn't end there. The couple kept receiving numerous emails and texts from the man.

Several days after they had moved out, he sent the wife a text saying, "How was breakfast," making police suspect that he was watching her.

The 55-year-old was arrested on felony stalking.

— Ryan Summerlin, Glenwood Springs Post-Independent

Driver fakes holdup, found with heroin

On the morning of April 10, a sheriff's sergeant spotted a Jeep Cherokee on Garfield County Road 154 with damage to its front, missing a front quarter panel and cracks in the windshield.

The sergeant stopped the vehicle after catching it speeding. While he was running the two in the car through dispatch for warrants, dispatch received a 911 call about someone holding people at gunpoint at Thunder River Market. But the number the call had come from was found to belong to the driver, a 24-year-old woman.

"At this time I believed that (she) was making a false report of a subject with a gun to make me discontinue the traffic stop," the sergeant wrote in his report.

Dispatch found that she had two warrants, out of Garfield and Eagle counties, both for driving under restraint.

While arresting the woman, the sergeant found a glass pipe containing a brown substance. And in a small metal container, law enforcement found a small plastic bag containing a "brown tar like substance" that tested positive for heroin.

In the vehicle were also some items of clothing and vehicle registrations connected to a Carbondale theft.

She was arrested on charges including possession of a controlled substance, a drug felony, along with misdemeanors false reporting to authorities and driving under restraint.

— Ryan Summerlin, Glenwood Springs Post-Independent

Four years for three-county crook

Mario Pacheco stood at the courtroom podium, his hands in front of him, and quietly thanked his judge for revoking his bond and putting him back in jail, where he could finally get clean and sober.

Pacheco was sentenced to a combined four years in state prison for the combined cases in Eagle, Garfield and Mesa counties.

Pacheco said he's an alcoholic and drug addict, and that's how he ended up back in District Court Judge Paul Dunkelman's courtroom, standing at the podium awaiting sentencing, and also at the crossroads of criminal cases in Eagle, Garfield and Mesa counties.

Pacheco apologized to Dunkelman for the language he was about to use, and forged ahead with his story.

"I pulled those blankets over my head when I was in that cell, and I knew I had really (fouled) up my life," Pacheco said.

Pacheco said he has been taking restorative justice classes in jail, and joined an Alcoholics Anonymous group.

That's all well and good, Deputy District Attorney Courtney Gilbert said, but does not excuse Pacheco's criminal behavior.

"The actions of the defendant speak loudly to his nature as a manipulator," Gilbert said, asking for up to five years in prison.

— Randy Wyrick, The Vail Daily

"God" gets high in Dillon

Police responded to the 300 block of Lake Dillon Drive last month after receiving a report from a woman who said her son, who was in his late 20s, was overdosing on marijuana edibles. She also said that he was in good physical shape and "would probably fight with officers in the state he was in."

The woman told officers on scene that the man had taken the edibles in Denver before they drove up to Summit County. He tried to get out of the passenger seat of the vehicle when he saw police on scene but immediately fell to the ground.

The man introduced himself to officers as "God" and was reportedly cooperative and very talkative. He "took an immediate liking" to an ambulance medic and agreed to go to the hospital to be treated.

— Jack Queen, Summit Daily News