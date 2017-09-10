High Country Crime: Craig man cooks heroin in hardware store bathroom

When an MJK Ace Hardware employee went into the men's bathroom the morning of Aug. 29, the last thing he probably expected to find was a woman standing there while a man in one of the stalls cooked heroin.

The employee took quick action and had another employee call the Craig Police Department before detaining the man in the office until police arrived, according to an arrest affidavit.

The 27-year-old man, Richard Durham, was arrested on charges of alleged possession of a schedule I/II drug and drug paraphernalia and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.

He was found with a hypodermic needle, the bottom portion of a beverage can with brown residues on it, a few other miscellaneous items and two packages of suboxone, a drug prescribed to individuals overcoming opiate addiction, according to the affidavit.

Durham told police he'd "been addicted to heroin for about 10 years with stints of sobriety," the affidavit said. He told police the bottom of the Rockstar beverage can was his cooking apparatus, and pointed out a brown substance he identified as heroin and a black mark from a flame.

The woman involved in the incident left with another man, described as her employer, in a blue Dodge pickup truck as officers arrived.

All three individuals were trespassed from the business. Durham is listed as "transient" on his booking sheet, and the residency of the other two individuals is unknown.

—Lauren Blair, Craig Daily Press

Scuffle over TV remotes in ends in eye injury in Glenwood Springs

A 24-year-old man reported Aug. 31 that his roommate punched him in the wee hours of the morning after an argument over remote controls.

Glenwood police responded to an assault on the 1300 block of Mount Sopris Drive at about 3 a.m.

The victim told officers that his roommate hides the remote controls for the television. When he knocked on his roommate's door that night to ask for the remotes, the 31-year-old roommate punched him and injured his eye, he told police.

The 24-year-old had a fresh cut above one eye, an officer reported. The young man was upset over the incident, saying that he couldn't see out of that eye, and the officer called in an ambulance.

Officers knocked on the 31-year-old's door. The man explained that his roommate knocked on his door at 3 a.m., and he wanted to go back to sleep. He said his roommate cursed at him and pushed him, and the two then "had a scuffle," after which he went back to sleep.

He said the roommate's injured eye was from a couple days prior, though he may have reinjured it during their fight. Officers also noticed the younger man's "iris was full of blood and his left eye was dilated much larger than his right eye." He was transported to the hospital for the injury. Valley View Hospital physicians classified this as serious bodily injury.

A third young man on scene said he didn't want to get involved, but said "you were hitting his eye," according to an affidavit.

The 31-year-old was arrested on felony second-degree assault.

–Ryan Summerlin, Glenwood Springs Post-Independent

Aspen city worker among DUIs over Labor Day

Aspen police arrested four people for drunken driving during the Labor Day weekend, including a city employee caught driving a government vehicle, according to reports.

"Yeah, it's a lot for a weekend," Aspen Assistant Police Chief Bill Linn said. "But I don't think this is an indication of a sudden DUI wave."

Normally, Aspen police find one or two drunken drivers in a weekend, he said. The Pitkin County Sheriff's Office arrested no one for DUI last weekend, according to records.

Thomas Reynolds, 32, who works for the city of Aspen Water Department, caught the attention of an Aspen police officer about 2 a.m. Saturday when he braked "erratically" while stopping for a light at Main and Aspen streets, according to a police report.

Officer Kirk Wheatley followed the truck as it turned on to Doolittle Drive and watched the driver nearly hit a curb, the report states.

"I knew the road ended at the (city) water plant and was wondering where the truck was going," Wheatley wrote in his report, noting that he activated his emergency lights as they neared the end of the road. "As the truck was stopping, I noticed the gate to the water plant open."

Reynolds, who smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech, told the officer he worked at the plant and was going to get his car.

"Reynolds told me he was on call for work, and he was going to sleep in his car at work in case he was called out for an emergency," Wheatley's report states. "I thought this to be very weird because I know the Water Department isn't called out too much."

Reynolds declined to take roadside sobriety tests and declined to take a breath alcohol test or allow his blood to be drawn for a test. He later chose to remain at the Pitkin County Jail until he was sober, according to the report.

As of Wednesday, Reynolds was still employed by the city while the Human Resources Department conducts an investigation, said Mitzi Rapkin, city spokeswoman. Reynolds immediately lost all driving privileges after his arrest and is not allowed to drive while the investigation is active, she said.

—Jason Auslander, The Aspen Times