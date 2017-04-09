High Country Crime: ‘Felony stupid’ bomb builder sentenced to eight years | SummitDaily.com

If you intend to go fishing, do not use anything like Dustin Brown's bomb.

Or, if you and your girlfriend break up and you move out, remember to take your bomb with you.

If you don't, your girlfriend might land in the Pitkin County jail. While she's there, she might tell the police that your bomb is in the Roaring Fork Valley apartment where you used to live, and where officers can find it, like Brown's girlfriend did.

In court last week, Brown referred to his own behavior as "felony stupid." He blamed drugs and alcohol.

Instead of recycling, Brown stuffed a two-liter soda bottle with gunpowder, .22 caliber bullets, .25 caliber bullets, a .410 shotgun shell and dozens of small pieces of lead shot, then wrapped the whole thing with black plastic electric tape.

He did all that while on probation for his four previous felony convictions in North and South Carolina.

The plan, Brown said, was to put the concoction in the water — presumably Reudi Reservoir, and blow it up — because it would be fun, and because it could be construed as some form of fishing, Brown reportedly told police when they picked him up.

"The lead balls were in there to make a splash in the water," Brown said.

He also reportedly told police he was employed by Blackwater, a private, security firm that has worked in hot spots in the Middle East.

He's not a Blackwater employee, and won't be employed by anyone for about the next eight years. That's the state prison sentence District Court Judge Russell Granger handed down on Monday, April 3.

-Randy Wyrick, The Vail Daily

Oil thief found with meth and guns at Wal-Mart

Three people were arrested March 25 by Rifle police after fleeing Wal-Mart when a loss prevention employee tried to stop them for theft.

Video surveillance obviously showed two young men huddling around a woman as she concealed items in her purse, an officer wrote in his report. One of the men also appeared to have a bottle of motor oil in his pants.

After pulling over a vehicle with the three suspects, officers found two backpacks containing a small amount of methamphetamine in the vehicle. The woman claimed one of the packs, while the 23-year-old man eventually claimed the other one.

An officer also discovered a .22 pistol and a CO2 pistol in the car. In the 23-year-old man's pack they also found two loaded .22 pistol magazines.

All three were arrested on charges including possession, a drug felony, and petty offense theft. One of the men was also charged with several misdemeanor counts of protection order violation. And the woman was also charged with felony criminal impersonation.

-Ryan Summerlin, Glenwood Springs Post-Independent

Tenant-landlord dispute turns primal

A Sunday, April 2, brawl involving four men at a German-style beer hall in Steamboat Springs left one man wounded with a large bite mark on his back and landed another man in jail.

According to an arrest affidavit filed Monday in Routt County Court, the fight at the Steamboat Brau Haus almost grew more violent when a man was seen trying to pass a knife from the bar's kitchen area to the man who was eventually arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault.

A female witness at the bar intercepted the knife and was able to hide others in the bar in a back alley before they could be used, according to the affidavit.

Juan Pedro Stoll, 39, was taken into custody following the fight.

The victim told police the fight ensued after he confronted Stoll about money Stoll owed him from a tenant/landlord dispute.

Police viewed surveillance camera footage before they arrested Stoll, and police viewed him as the "primary aggressor."

The affidavit claims the victim was bitten by one of the other two men who police think were also involved in the brawl.

At one point, police said Stoll was seen on video picking up a chair in the bar and threatening the victim with it.

-Scott Franz, Steamboat Pilot

"Lord of world" wreaks havoc in ICU

Valley View Hospital staff called in Glenwood Springs police on April 2, after a patient in the ICU was reportedly throwing things and threatening staff.

Police arrived to find the hospital's security officer blocking a patient into a critical care unit. The security officer said the young man woke up and started freaking out, according to a police report.

An officer reported that the young man said something to the effect of, "I am the lord of the world, get out of my way."

The young man had run into the door, bending the door trim and frame and causing it to come off its tracks.

When police arrived, the young man was ripping medical equipment off the wall in his unit. The police and security officers closed him into the unit and waited for backup.

At Taser-point, the officer ordered him to the ground. Eventually the young man complied. The hospital's maintenance estimated at least $10,000 in damage to the door.

He was arrested on felony criminal mischief.

-Ryan Summerlin, Glenwood Springs Post-Independent