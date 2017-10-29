High Country Crime: Hunter’s trophy bull elk stolen from the back of his pickup near Gypsum

A soldier's first successful bull elk hunt turned south when his prize harvest was stolen from the back of his pickup near Gypsum in the early morning hours of Oct. 20.

The Eagle County Sheriff's Office and Eagle County Crime Stoppers hope someone with knowledge of the theft will come forward with information to help reunite the hunter with his trophy.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the man harvested a 6×6 bull after several days in the backcountry northwest of Gypsum. He downed the elk in the Derby Mesa loop area late in the day on Oct. 18 and was making trips back and forth to his truck to pack out the animal. He discovered the missing elk head after returning to his truck with his final load at about 2 a.m. Oct. 20.

The man told authorities many items had been moved out of his truck's bed. And while the elk's head was missing, the tag from the antlers was left behind.

"Backcountry users and sportsmen often rely on each other, along with honesty and common courtesy," the Sheriff's Office said in a news release. "This type of theft is simply not acceptable or common in our area, according to detectives, and local agencies are hoping to help spread the word."

Tips leading to the arrest and indictment of any suspects could earn a reward up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 970-328-8500. Those who want to remain anonymous can call 970-328-7007 or 800-972-TIPS. Submit your tip online at TipSubmit.com, or text STOPCRIME and your message to 274637.

—Vail Daily staff report

Son of a gun — father reports theft of rifles

Glenwood Springs police have arrested a 29-year-old man in a burglary from January.

A 66-year-old man went to the Glenwood police station then to report that his 29-year-old son had stolen some of his firearms. He said that the son had not been allowed at his home for a long time "due to his mental instability and drug use," according to a police report. The man had even changed the locks to keep his son out.

The son's criminal history includes disorderly conduct, second-degree burglary, criminal mischief, fraud, assault and theft, according to police.

However, the father said that one afternoon his son went to the home, got in with an old garage code and took three rifles from a closet. When the father called him, the son said he took the rifles to go shooting with a friend, according to an affidavit.

He was missing a 20-gauge Remington shotgun, a 7 mm Ruger rifle and a 30-06 Winchester rifle.

When police contacted the 29-year-old, he said he was in California, though he wouldn't say exactly where. He told an officer that he only had one rifle left, as he's given the other two to a friend to return to his parents.

He was booked into the Garfield County jail on Monday on felony charges of second-degree burglary and theft.

—Ryan Summerlin, Glenwood Springs Post-Independent

Steamboat police still searching for marijuana store burglary suspect

The Steamboat Springs Police Department is still searching for the man who burglarized the Golden Leaf marijuana store Aug. 9.

Commander Annette Dopplick released additional information about the investigation Monday. She said no marijuana was reported taken from the store, but a safe was missing. She said the safe contained cash as well as miscellaneous paperwork.

Dopplick would not disclose how much cash. She described the safe as similar to what someone would have in their home and about the size of a filing cabinet.

"In general, it's good practice not to locate items like that near windows, and it's a good idea to secure them to the floor or something," Dopplick said.

After initial information was released about the burglary, Dopplick said a potential witness reached out to police.

A group of seniors who regularly walk together in the mornings encountered a man on the Yampa River Core Trail.

The man they saw was struggling to carry a heavy object that was thrown over his shoulder. The object was wrapped in white plastic.

"No one felt this was suspicious enough to report it to the police department at the time," Dopplick said.

The seniors also saw police cars outside Golden Leaf, which the seniors thought was unusual.

The investigation into the burglary has been exhaustive. Police even interviewed people who had received medical treatment for cuts thinking the man who broke through the window might have been injured.

Police also interviewed current and past employees.

"So many leads that just went nowhere," Dopplick said.

Police have yet to receive crime lab results from the evidence that was sent to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Routt County Crime Stoppers is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the identification of the suspect.

People can contact the police department directly at 970-879-1144, or they can remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226.

Tips can be sent by text message by texting NABM, followed by the tip, to 274637. A confirmation text will then be sent.

—Matt Stensland, Steamboat Today