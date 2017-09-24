High Country Crime: Man arrested after report of masturbation in Miller Ranch Open Space in Edwards, sheriff’s office says

A man suspected of masturbating in the Miller Ranch Open Space area in Edwards last week was arrested by the Eagle County Sheriff's Office on Friday, Sept. 15. Deputies are asking anyone who witnessed suspicious or similar activity in that area to contact investigators.

According to a news release from the sheriff's office, the unidentified man was linked to a similar incident in the same location the previous day. The Miller Ranch Open Space area is along the Eagle River east of Miller Ranch Road and is popular with hikers, anglers and others seeking outdoor recreation. The open space is near several schools, including June Creek Elementary School, Berry Creek Middle School, Eagle County Charter Academy and Red Canyon High School.

The sheriff's office says it's not releasing the suspect's name or photo until other potential victims have a chance to come forward.

-Vail Daily staff report

Steamboat man suspected of stealing Christmas tree

Police suspect a 23-year-old Steamboat Springs man broke into a condo and stole items, including a Christmas tree.

Micah Anderson was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of felony second-degree burglary and theft.

Police learned about a burglary Tuesday, Sept. 19, in the 2600 block of Longthong Road.

Later in the day, Anderson's roommates contacted police and told them Anderson was very drunk Saturday night and broke into a neighbor's condo, according to an arrest affidavit.

The roommates told police Anderson broke into the condo thinking he was locked out of his own condo, the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, the roommates told police Anderson then returned home with items that included several towels, toilet paper, a Christmas tree, a DVD and books.

Police contacted Anderson at work.

"Micah eventually admitted to being very intoxicated and thinking that he got locked out of his unit," the affidavit states. "He stated when he got into the residence, he realized it wasn't his and stole some toilet paper."

Anderson also admitted to taking the Christmas tree, the affidavit states.

-Matt Stensland, Steamboat Today

Anti-meth vigilante arrested in Parachute

Police arrested a 33-year-old woman in Parachute on Wednesday evening, Sept. 13, after reports that she was accusing neighbors of being on meth and threatening them with a bat.

A woman called police saying that the 33-year-old was outside an apartment complex with a bat.

The woman had come to the residence to take pictures of a vehicle outside, according to an affidavit. She later told police that she believed the vehicle to be involved in methamphetamine trafficking. Some people on scene told officers that she threatened them with the bat.

While explaining the situation to police, the 33-year-old "wanted to give me a hair sample to prove she was clean," an officer reported. "She then told me they were on methamphetamine. She stated that one of the guys had climbed into the tree like a monkey," which prompted her to get the bat.

She was arrested on felony menacing.

-Ryan Summerlin, Glenwood Springs Post-Independent

Alleged rental scammer extradited to Aspen

Aspen is a popular spot for Craigslist-type rental scams, though few of the scammers are ever caught.

But on Monday, September 18, an El Paso, Texas, woman charged with using Craigslist to rent an apartment on Aspen's eastside in April to a couple for more than $3,000 appeared in Pitkin County District Court and was charged with felony theft. Ruth Tinoco, 36, was extradited to Aspen from El Paso after Aspen police investigated the alleged fraud and received bank records of the funds being deposited into her account and video surveillance showing her accessing the account, according to an affidavit filed in Pitkin County District Court.

District Judge Chris Seldin ordered Tinoco held in lieu of a $1,500 cash-only bond. If she posts the bond, Seldin would allow her to return to El Paso.

The scam came to the attention of Aspen police in April, when a 25-year-old woman reported answering a Craigslist ad for an apartment for rent at a complex in the 600 block of South West End Street, according to the affidavit.

The woman said she signed a lease agreement by email and wire transferred $3,300 to Tinoco's Bank of America account, the affidavit states. The lease was for June, July and a deposit.

However, the woman became suspicious of the transaction and discovered that the apartment was actually for sale through an Aspen real estate firm and was not available for rent, according to the affidavit.

-Jason Auslander, The Aspen Times