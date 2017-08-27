High Country Crime: Trespasser leaves behind over 100 beer cans and resume

Responding to a trespassing report, Glenwood Springs police stumbled upon a foul scene in an empty home the morning of Aug. 13.

Officers found a window broken out at the corner of the house, leading into a coal cellar. The owner knew something was amiss when she found the front door unlocked. Inside were more than 100 beer cans, and someone had rummaged through the owner's boxed-up items.

The owner reported that "inside the house there is a large amount of human waste in the toilet," according to an arrest report. "It is overflowing onto the floor. The bathtub was also used as well as a box that was left in a bedroom," an officer wrote in his report.

The house had no plumbing, so the owner "had to clean up this horrific mess," the officer wrote.

The owner also found a handwritten note from the trespasser, a resume with a man's name and telephone number and an invoice from the Marriott Residence Inn bearing the same name.

The trespasser "was thoughtful enough to leave the homeowner a note indicating he had in fact entered the home without permission due to bad weather. He also indicated that he noticed lots of books and how when he helped clean a house previously he found a lot of money in them. He advised he would be willing to pack a bunch of boxes if they would let him stay there for a couple weeks," the officer wrote.

A 37-year-old man of the same name was arrested five days later on charges of second-degree burglary and first-degree trespassing, both felonies, as well as a petty offense for littering.

—Ryan Summerlin, Glenwood Springs Post-Independent

Dirt-biker flees Aspen cops, arrested for DUI

A 33-year-old Aspen man who fled from police on a dirt bike after allegedly running a stop sign Friday, Aug. 11, was later arrested for drunken driving, according to court documents.

Matthew Steele was charged with vehicular eluding, a felony, and five misdemeanors including DUI, reckless driving, driving without insurance, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and operating a motorcycle without a motorcycle license.

An Aspen police officer saw Steele on the non-street-legal motorcycle run the stop sign at Gibson and South avenues at about 7:25 p.m., according to an affidavit filed in Pitkin County District Court.

"When Steele observed me making my U-turn (to pursue him), I observed him accelerate at a high rate of speed eastbound on South Avenue away from me," Officer Ryan Turner wrote in the affidavit.

On Spruce Street, another officer in Turner's car saw Steele come within 3 feet of striking a pedestrian walking in the area, according to the affidavit.

Steele then overshot a turn on to the Hunter Creek Trail, stalled the motorcycle, stopped "and gave up," the affidavit states.

Turner noted in the affidavit that he smelled both a "strong odor of marijuana" and alcohol on Steele's breath, and observed red and watery eyes.

"While Steele was trying to put the kickstand down on his bike so that he could get off and move it, he nearly lost control of the bike and fell down," according to the affidavit.

Steele declined to take a breath or blood alcohol test. Turner found a small amount of marijuana and a pipe on Steele after searching him, the affidavit states.

—Jason Auslander, The Aspen Times

Kremmling man arrest for firing shots into air during argument

A "shots fired" incident in Kremmling late last week sparked a call to local authorities and ended with one man in custody facing multiple charges.

According to a press release issued by the Kremmling Police, officers from the department, as well as deputies from the Grand County Sheriff's Office, were called to the Eagles Nest Mobile Home Court on Park Avenue in Kremmling last Friday evening on reports of "shots fired" at the facility. Chief Scott Spade with the Kremmling Police said the department received the initial call for response around 8:48 p.m. on Aug. 18.

Upon investigating the scene authorities determined a dispute had occurred between area neighbors. During the dispute one adult male party, later identified as 45-year-old Kremmling resident Saul Mendoza-Munoz, produced a handgun and discharged several shots into the air.

Through numerous witness statements, provided by residents of the area, officials identified Mendoza-Munoz as the party who allegedly discharged the firearm. Investigators also recovered the handgun, a 9mm, as well as shell casing from the scene; all of which were placed into evidence.

Chief Spade confirmed no injuries resulted from the incident and authorities have not received any reports of damaged property.

Mendoza-Munoz was taken into custody and transported to the Grand County Jail. He has been charged with felony menacing, prohibited use of a weapon, reckless endangerment and harassment.

—Lance Maggart, Sky-Hi News