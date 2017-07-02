High Country Crime: Woman admits driving into Aspen pond, then crashing hotel van | SummitDaily.com

A Glenwood Springs woman who was not supposed to be driving admitted to accidentally backing her car into a pond at Aspen Meadows early Monday morning, June 26, and taking a hotel shuttle parked nearby, which she later crashed into a wall, according to court documents released Wednesday.

Elizabeth Bergquist, 24, also attempted to report her car stolen Monday, though quickly admitted that she was at the wheel when the 2006 Chevrolet Malibu went into the pond.

Bergquist turned herself in at the Pitkin County Jail on Wednesday and was charged with felony aggravated motor vehicle theft and a slew of misdemeanors, including false reporting to authorities, driving with a revoked license, trespassing, two counts of failure to report an accident and two counts of striking another vehicle or property.

Police first learned of the car in the pond early Monday, when a detective responded to the scene and found a prescription bottle with Bergquist's name on it and a small marijuana container floating in the pond, the affidavit states. Another officer looked around the area and found a pair of wet socks and another small marijuana container about 200 yards from the pond in a roundabout at the Meadows.

Police first learned of the car in the pond early Monday, when a detective responded to the scene and found a prescription bottle with Bergquist’s name on it and a small marijuana container floating in the pond, the affidavit states.

Later, a Meadows employee reported that another worker discovered an Aspen Meadows van with the engine still running parked on a walking path south of the Doerr-Hosier Center about 4 a.m. Monday, according to the affidavit. Employees later discovered scratches on the van's front bumper and a set of keys in the center console to a Chevrolet vehicle.

Then about 11:20 a.m. Monday, Bergquist called police and said her car had been stolen after being parked in front of Paradise Bakery, the affidavit states. However, that story didn't last long before Aspen police officer Forrest Barnett confronted Bergquist and she admitted her involvement.

She told police she'd gotten off work in Aspen at midnight and driven to the Meadows to meet friends. However, she got lost and ended up in the pond after trying to back out of the dead-end area, according to the affidavit.

Bergquist's license was revoked because of a DUI arrest in June 2016 in Greeley, the affidavit states.

A message left for Bergquist seeking comment Wednesday was not returned.

-Jason Auslander, The Aspen Times

Nephew steals aunt's car, CDOT truck

A Glenwood Springs woman reported to police on the morning of June 23 that someone had broken into her home and had taken her car from the driveway.

In the night she awoke and found the screen in her bedroom window had been cut. Her black 2013 Toyota Camry was also missing.

She had come home after getting off work just past midnight and fell asleep on her couch, she told officers. Her car keys were in her purse that was right at her feet as she slept. She suspected that her nephew, a 21-year-old man, was involved "because of recent interactions with him," according to an affidavit.

Later that day, a Garfield County sergeant stopped the young man, who was at that time driving a stolen Colorado Department of Transportation truck. The young man told the sergeant that he had stolen his aunt's car early that morning, drove it to Edwards, where he then stole a work van, drove the van back and then stole the CDOT truck, according to an affidavit.

He was arrested on felony charges of second-degree burglary, aggravated motor vehicle theft and first-degree criminal trespass. His misdemeanor charges were theft and criminal mischief.

-Ryan Summerlin, Glenwood Springs Post-Independent

'Bad trip' leads to DUI

Shortly before midnight on May 27, a driver called in a report of two men sitting in a parked car on the side of Highway 9 who said they were having "a bad trip on acid."

As a sheriff's deputy arrived on scene, he observed a man get out of the driver's seat of the car, which was still running and had its headlights on. The man said "he had taken a lot of acid and wanted to know what was going on."

The man was put in an ambulance and taken to the hospital, where he admitted to driving while on acid, the colloquial term for the hallucinogenic drug LSD. When asked how much he took, he said "a ton," and then clarified by saying "2 ½ hits."

He told the deputy that he had been camping in the area and remembered driving but didn't know where he was going or why. While talking to the deputy, he "could not stay on topic," repeatedly saying, "I'm on acid" and asking, "Is this real?"

The man said he was sorry for driving on acid and asked if he had hurt anybody. After being medically cleared, he was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

-Jack Queen, Summit Daily News