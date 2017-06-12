Steamboat bar could face consequences related to man who died in Yampa River | SummitDaily.com

A Steamboat Springs bar could face penalties related to the 22-year-old Steamboat Springs man who went into the Yampa River and drowned.

According to police reports, Arman Qureshi had been drinking at Schmiggity's the night of May 21. About 11:30 p.m., Qureshi took a woman’s coat from the bar and went outside. The woman confronted and chased Qureshi to a nearby alley.

With the help of two men, she got her jacket back.

Police arrived at the alley and found Qureshi highly intoxicated. While walking to an ambulance, Qureshi fled from police and went into the Yampa River.

According to police interviews with the bartender at Schmiggity’s, the bartender served Qureshi four drinks, then cut him off because he was too intoxicated. Qureshi stayed at the bar for another hour before taking the coat. During that time, Qureshi twice drank from a woman’s drinks.

The woman went to the bartender and asked for new drinks after telling the bartender Qureshi had drunk from them.

The bartender also witnessed a woman becoming upset with Qureshi because he was getting too close.

According to state law, a bar “shall conduct the licensed premises in a decent, orderly and respectable manner and shall not serve a known habitual drunkard or any person who displays any visible signs of intoxication, nor shall they permit a known habitual drunkard or any person who displays any visible signs of intoxication to remain on the licensed premises without an acceptable purpose.”

The statute goes on to say that bars shall not allow disorderly conduct, rowdiness, undue noise or other disturbances or activity “offensive to the senses of the average citizen.”

According to police interviews with witnesses, police believe Qureshi’s behavior did not reflect an orderly and respectable manner. Qureshi continued his behavior even after being warned by the bartender.

Police commander Annette Dopplick said the information they collected would be forwarded to state liquor officials.

“We don’t have certain jurisdiction for certain liquor violations,” Dopplick said.

The owner of Schmiggity's could not be reached for comment.

