Summit County police blotter: Balsamic bandit busted in Breckenridge | SummitDaily.com

On Monday, Jan. 23, a business in Breckenridge called police to report that a man with red dyed hair and leggings had stolen a walking stick and was currently walking down the street with it.

An employee at the store told police that he had walked around the store for several minutes before picking up the walking stick and sitting down with it. The man then reportedly walked out of the store and the employee found the price tag under the seat cushion.

Several hours later, an employee of the store called again to inform police that she had seen the man walk into another nearby business with the walking stick. Officers contacted him there, and he admitted that he stole the walking stick and a pack of incense. An employee of the store said he also stole a bottle of balsamic vinegar that was in his pocket. He said he had paid for it but couldn’t produce a receipt.

The man, who is in his sixties, told officers that he had been taught to steal when he was 4 years old and “found he was good at it and he’s been doing it ever since.”

He was issued a summons for theft. Officers also confiscated a black, spring-assisted knife from his person.

Craigslist roulette nabs snowboard thief

A man in Breckenridge reported last month that his snowboard had been stolen from the base area of Peak 9 several days earlier. Breckenridge Resort Security wrote a report on the incident but told police there wasn’t any security camera footage that could be reviewed.

The victim told police that someone in Boulder had posted an ad on Craigslist for the exact type of board he had, although the poster had used a stock photo so he couldn’t be completely sure if it was his or not. He told police that his board had a very distinctive core shot on the bottom that had been filled.

In a Facebook post, the man said he offered the ad poster $500 for the board and convinced him to meet up in Keystone. Police were waiting there to charge the man, according to the post, and the victim got his board back.

Trash dumper flips the bird

A resident of a condo complex in Breckenridge called the police on Jan. 22 and reported that a man who he knew didn’t live there had parked his truck in front of a dumpster and was throwing away a lot of trash.

The resident confronted the man about the illegal dumping and he responded, “It’s just trash!” The resident then started taking photos of the man and his truck, prompting him to give the resident the middle finger.

The resident said the profane gesture concerned him because the man had someone with him in the truck who appeared to be a teenaged son.

Police successfully identified the man through his license plate number, and he was issued a summons for disorderly conduct and littering.

Chip delay leads to smashed window

On Jan. 29, a Frito Lay delivery driver was making a stop at a convenience store in Silverthorne when a bag of chips fell off of his cart, forcing him to stop and pick them up. A customer who was behind the man became upset with him because of this, and the two had a heated exchange.

The driver then went on to stock the shelves. When he was finished, he went outside to find that the driver’s side window of his truck had been smashed. No suspects could be identified because the security camera at the store wasn’t operational.

Quest for “Likes” lands man in jail

Dillon police issued an arrest warrant for a man that was posting Facebook Live videos of him driving around Summit County, which was a felony violation of his bond conditions from a previous drug arrest. An officer spotted the man while he was working on his car and arrested him.

