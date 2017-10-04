Summit County police blotter: Breckenridge man calls 911 during his own DUI stop

A man pulled over in a Corvette near Breckenridge might have just gotten a ticket for DUI had he cooperated with officers, but instead he ended up with a smashed window and a felony rap.

A sheriff's deputy pulled the man over after he was swerving erratically on Highway 9 and driving on the shoulder on Sept. 30. The man was slurring his words heavily and smelled like alcohol, the deputy noted.

While fumbling for his license and registration, the man asked why he had been pulled over three different times. After finding his license, he then refused to give it to the deputy. When the deputy asked him to step out of the car, he rolled up his window, locked the door and tried to start the engine.

He told the deputy and other officers that arrived for backup that he wouldn't get out of his car and gave them the middle finger.

He called 911 using voice activation because he kept fumbling with his phone and couldn't dial the numbers. He told dispatchers that he would not be getting out of his car.

Officers eventually had to break his window with a hammer to get the door open and it took three of them to finally arrest the man because he was resisting. He shouted profanity at them and kicked a sheriff's deputy in the stomach and shoulder.

Recommended Stories For You

The man was charged with second-degree assault on a peace officer, obstruction of a peace officer, resisting arrest and driving under the influence.

ruse goes wrong on the docks

A woman tried to lay a trap for her boyfriend in Dillon but ended up being ensnared in it as well after a police officer examined her phone.

The woman called in a complaint that her boyfriend was violating a restraining order by trying to meet her on the boat docks on Sept. 8.

The woman showed text messages to the officer and said that she initiated the conversation and requested that her boyfriend meet her there. When he showed up, she called the police to report him.

After reviewing the text messages and speaking with the boyfriend, the officer arrested both of them.

The man was charged for violating the restraining order — which he knew would happen if he met her — and the woman was charged with harassment for sending repeated text messages to goad him into violating it.

Inmate finds drugs in mop bucket

During morning counts on Oct. 1, deputies at the Summit County Jail found a plastic bag containing two white pills in a plastic bag in an inmate's cell.

The inmate explained to the deputies that she had found them two weeks earlier in a mop bucket outside her cell.

She was charged with second-degree possession of contraband.

Elderly couple on edibles taken to ER

Dillon police and medical personnel responded to a motel to assist a couple in the mid-60s on Sept. 13.

"The marijuana brownies did not work … until they did, which resulted in both people being transported the emergency room for overdosing on THC," a police report notes.

Utah man steals grandma's car

On Sept. 28, Summit County dispatchers issued a be-on-the-look-out notice for a stolen vehicle out of Utah heading from Dillon to Breckenridge.

A Dillon police officer spotted the car and arrested the driver when he stopped at a gas station. The stolen vehicle belonged to the man's grandmother, and she told police she wanted to press charges.

Police in Spanish Fork, Utah, asked that Summit County authorities press charges of aggravated motor vehicle theft.

-Compiled from police reports