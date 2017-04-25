Summit County police blotter: Gaper Day celebrant gets mean with deputy at A-Basin | SummitDaily.com

A woman at the Gaper Day celebration at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area early this month was arrested and charged with obstructing a police officer after she was reportedly rude and uncooperative with a sheriff's deputy.

The deputy was initially called to the scene at the ski area by a security guard who said she was being verbally abusive and appeared to be drunk.

The woman reportedly refused to identify herself to the deputy and periodically turned to the security guard and cursed at him. Having determined that she was too intoxicated to take care of herself, the deputy took her to the hospital, where she "started to have mood swings from very cooperative and apologetic to cussing at (the deputy)."

After being medically cleared she asked to be taken to detox, but while being moved there she said "no way" and tried to push past a security guard and the deputy.

Pantless intruder blocks door

Breckenridge police were dispatched to a business on the evening of April 24 because an intoxicated man was reportedly blocking the entrance and preventing custodians from entering.

Upon arrival, police contacted a man who was not wearing any pants and appeared to have been drinking from a bottle of peppermint schnapps. The man put his pants back on struggled to stand up on his own.

The responding officer became concerned for his health because the man didn't know what day or month it was and couldn't correctly name the current president.

He was transported to detox and issued an open container violation citation.

Woman has a few too many on red eye flight

A woman was pulled over by sheriff's deputies on Highway 6 near Dillon last month going approximately 80 miles per hour in a 50 mile per hour zone. Asked why she had been going so fast, she noted that the section of highway was "downhill."

Deputies reported that she smelled of alcohol and they suspected that she was intoxicated. She told them that she had a couple of drinks on her flight into Denver that arrived roughly an hour and a half before the traffic stop.

She was unable to pass a roadside field sobriety test and was arrested, charged with driving under the influence and careless driving.

Dispute over rooftop box turns violent

A dispute between a former employee of a Breckenridge business and its owner briefly came to blows on April 22 after an argument over a rooftop box and a pair of skis.

The former employee said that the business had agreed to buy him a new rooftop box because they had broken his old one. He said he had been waiting 13 months for the new box and had driven four hours to pick it up, only to discover upon arrival that it was the wrong size for his car.

He also said that the person he met at the business would not give him a pair of skis that had been dropped off for him by a friend.

Surveillance camera footage showed the man going behind the counter of the store and pushing the man behind it before the two wrestled to the ground. Another employee broke up the fight after about 30 seconds.

The man who started the fight was cited with disorderly conduct for fighting.