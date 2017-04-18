Summit County police blotter: “God” gets high in Dillon | SummitDaily.com

Police responded to the 300 block of Lake Dillon Drive last month after receiving a report from a woman who said her son, who was in his late 20s, was overdosing on marijuana edibles. She also said that he was in good physical shape and "would probably fight with officers in the state he was in."

The woman told officers on scene that the man had taken the edibles in Denver before they drove up to Summit County. He tried to get out of the passenger seat of the vehicle when he saw police on scene but immediately fell to the ground.

The man introduced himself to officers as "God" and was reportedly cooperative and very talkative. He "took an immediate liking" to an ambulance medic and agreed to go to the hospital to be treated.

Crafty lobby camper

Last month, sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a hotel after employees arrived in the morning and found a man who had been sleeping on a couch in the lobby. The employees told police that the man didn't have a reservation and had no right to be there.

The man told deputies that he had been out drinking with a friend the night before and remembered being dropped off at the hotel before blacking out. The man confessed to breaking into the lobby's "mini-mart" and stealing a bag of chips worth about one dollar.

He had also "taken a pot of coffee from the employee break room, had built himself a fire, and used a decorative blanket from the lobby."

There was also a hotel keycard and a butter knife lying next to the bar gates.

The man was taken to jail and charged with second-degree burglary, criminal mischief and theft.

Groggy bathroom camper

An officer on patrol in Breckenridge stopped at a business on April 1 at the request of a property manager who said someone was camping out in the women's restroom.

The officer knocked on the locked door of the restroom and heard someone moving around inside. About 30 seconds later a man opened the door and "was clearly just waking up and had his belongings spread around the room."

He apparently chose the women's room over the men's because it was larger.

The man explained that he didn't know he wasn't allowed to sleep there because "no one had told him." He was very compliant with the officer, who issued him a summons for trespassing.

Jumping jack flash

Silverthorne police reported that a man was recently pulled over on suspicion of driving under the influence. During a roadside sobriety test, he was asked to do a "walk and turn," which entails walking in a straight line then turning around and doing it again.

The man started walking in a straight line but then stopped midway and started doing jumping jacks before saying, "See, I am good to drive."

He was eventually taken to jail and charged with driving under the influence.

Blood and urine in the streets

Breckenridge police responded to a report that a man was "yelling and breaking things and causing a disturbance" on Main Street at around 6:15 p.m. on April 16. While an officer was en route, dispatch advised that the man was also urinating in front of a building.

On arrival, the officer saw a man matching the description getting on a bus while "trying to manipulate the zipper" on the front of his pants. The man also had blood on his hands and around his mouth. He declined medical attention.

The officer asked the man why he had urinated in front of so many people walking and driving by, pointing to a pool of suspected urine on the ground nearby. He responded, "Man, I had to go. I didn't do anything wrong."

The man was issued a summons for disorderly conduct and given a courtesy ride back home. He apologized to officers and thanked them for not taking him to jail, explaining that he was having a bad day.

— Compiled from police reports