Summit County police blotter: Greeting card thief turns out to be armed felon

A man who allegedly tried to steal a greeting card from a grocery store in mid-July turned out to be a convicted felon armed with multiple knives and carrying pilfered mail and drug paraphernalia, among other items.

A loss prevention employee called in the shoplifting report at around 8:20 a.m. on July 13, saying that a man in the store was seen on camera taking a greeting card and concealing it in a backpack.

A Summit County sheriff's deputy went to the loss prevention office and watched a security camera feed showing the man take several more items throughout the store. The deputy immediately recognized the man as a convicted felon and requested backup.

As the man left the store, police immediately placed him in handcuffs and found a 6-inch fixed-blade knife concealed under his hoodie. He was carrying a pocketknife and another fixed-blade knife in his backpack.

Also in the backpack, officers found 13 stolen items valued at $23.98, pieces of mail addressed to different people and copies of driver's licenses and credit cards with three-digit security codes written on the copies.

The man was found to be in violation of two protection orders for possessing the knives. Those orders were related to a menacing arrest in March when he allegedly sent threatening text messages to people who were living in the woods.

He later saw them at a fast-food restaurant and swung at them with a knife yelling, "You're going down." The people he had threatened told police they feared he would "sneak out of the woods and kill them."

Drunk, lost and cold

A Breckenridge man got a bit of a surprise when he went out for a cigarette at his home on Saturday night, Aug. 12.

When he went into his garage, he found a pair of shorts, shoes and a wallet that did not belong to him. As he walked through the garage, he saw a man he didn't recognize sleeping in the backseat of his car.

A Summit County sheriff's deputy arrived and woke the sleeping man up to question him. He told the deputy that he got lost after drinking in Breckenridge, went into the garage and climbed into the car to "get warm."

The garage door was closed, but a side door was unlocked, as was the door to the car he was sleeping in.

The man was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal trespass.

Compiled from police reports