Summit County police blotter: Man driving high on horse tranquilizers thinks he’s in Greeley

A man in Summit County who thought he was in Greeley earlier this month was actually just in a K-hole.

A sheriff's deputy was dispatched to the scene of a car accident on Westbound Interstate 70 at around 3 a.m. on Sept. 16, where he found an SUV that had driven over a metal post and onto the shoulder.

There were two men in the car, and the driver appeared to be extremely impaired. He asked the driver where he was going, and he responded that he was "driving to Greeley."

The driver's eyes were glassy and watery, and his pupils "were approximately the size of the tip of a ballpoint pen despite it being dark outside." He told the deputy that he wasn't drunk and hadn't had a sip of alcohol in seven years.

Still, he couldn't keep his balance and didn't appear to have any control of his eyes. When asked where he was, he responded "Greeley."

Another deputy, meanwhile, spoke with the passenger, who said that he and the driver had been snorting Ketamine, a powerful tranquilizer that can be used recreationally. When asked how much they had taken, he said "a lot."

While doing an inventory of the car, a deputy found 7 grams of marijuana and a vial of cannabis extract.

The driver was arrested and charged with a DUI and possession of an open marijuana container in a car.

One Man's Bully

Breckenridge police received a harassment report on an afternoon in late September regarding posts on the popular Facebook group One Man's Junk Summit County, which has more than 22,500 members and is open only to Summit County residents.

The woman told an officer that a man had made a rude remark about drug use as a comment on one of her posts and that it wasn't the first time he had written disparaging posts directed at her.

The woman said the page's administrator deleted those comments and removed the man from the group. The officer asked if any of the comments had made the woman fear for her safety, and she responded "no."

The officer found the man's Facebook profile and confirmed that he lives in Silverthorne, but he had not committed any crime so the officer didn't contact him.

Scratch and run

A sheriff's deputy received a report in mid-September that a woman had been thrown from a car, but upon investigating he believed she had attacked her husband and bailed out of the car.

The woman's husband told the deputy that the two had been driving home to Silverthorne and gotten into a verbal argument. The man said his wife then started punching and scratching him, so he put out his arm to keep her at a distance.

While the man was making a turn, his wife opened the door and jumped out of the car while it was still moving. He tried to get his wife back in the vehicle but she ran away, he said.

The deputy observed that the car had a large center console between the driver and passenger seats, which led him to believe the husband's account was accurate and that he wouldn't have been able to push his wife from the car.

The husband had several bleeding scratches on his face, neck and arms. The wife was arrested and charged with domestic violence and third degree assault.

—Compiled from police reports