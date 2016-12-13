Summit County police blotter: Man who ran from cops arrested in donut shop | SummitDaily.com

Last month, a young man on parole went on a shoplifting spree at the Outlets at Silverthorne. A foot chase ensued after police contacted the young man, and he fled to the nearby Dunkin Donuts. There, he stumbled over himself and was apprehended by police, who arrested him and placed him in the back of squad car.

Once inside the car, the young man became sick and vomited in the back seat. Another officer then had to clean up the mess, causing the officer to vomit as well. The man was released to medical personnel and issued a summons.

Free to blaze but not to shop

Silverthorne police issued two trespassing summonses in one day after a man entered businesses he had been banned from. Police said he has so far been banned from six local businesses as well as all of the stores of the Outlets at Silverthorne.

An officer reported having a chat with you young man about he kept going to places he had been banned from. He reportedly said, “I smoke a lot of pot, man.”

A minor concern

On the night of December 10, a Breckenridge police officer on foot patrol responded to reports from Dew Tour security guards about a young man who was being a nuisance.

The officer contacted the young man, who was confused and fidgety, but said he had consumed “zero at all” alcohol, nor any drugs. He did not know where he was staying in town and his phone was dead, so he was unable to contact the people he was with.

Upon confirming the young man was only 19, the officer placed him in handcuffs and patted him down, finding a one liter bottle of Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey hidden in his pant leg. He was taken to detox and issued a summons.

The next night, officers responded to the scene of a fight at Downstairs at Eric’s on Main Street. There, a young man had reportedly pushed a female waitress and was asked to leave.

The man was identified and determined to be 20 years old. He resisted the responding officers, yelling threats at them like, “F*** you guys, I will beat your a**” and “You guys think you’re f***ing tough!”

He continued to be uncooperative at the county jail, where he was booked and issued a summons for disorderly conduct and illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.

Compiled from police reports