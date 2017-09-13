Summit County police blotter: Oktoberfest reveler apologetic after blacking out, fighting cops

On the last day of Oktoberfest in Breckenridge, officers on foot patrol were passing a bar when they heard a commotion and saw a scuffle breaking out.

As the officers approached, they saw a man attempting to punch the bar's bouncer. They tried to separate the man but he resisted, and the officers eventually had to take him to the ground despite repeatedly identifying themselves as police.

After he was handcuffed and placed in a patrol car, the man began apologizing profusely to the officers saying, "I'm very sorry and I blacked out," and "I didn't know it was you and I would never fight with the cops."

The bouncer told police that the man was asked to leave the bar when two women in his group started pushing each other. As they left the bar, the bouncer said, the man tried to jump him.

Since the man was very cooperative and apologetic after being subdued, the officers issued him a summons for disorderly conduct instead of taking him to jail.

The thin yellow line

Recommended Stories For You

Silverthorne police report that on Aug. 22, officers responded to an assault in progress at a gas station.

There, a drunk man was said to have assaulted an employee several times, although the victim didn't want to press charges.

The suspect, however, was uncooperative, and police detained him for detox. While en route to the jail, he urinated in the back of the police cruiser.

Later, while in the Summit County Jail, the man started urinating out of the open food tray slot in a holding cell door.

Business dispute leads to thrown drink, keyed car

A woman in Breckenridge told police that a friend keyed her car after the two got into a heated argument in a bar on Sept. 1.

When officers arrived on scene, they saw the entire length of the car had been keyed on both the passenger and driver's side. Earlier, the woman said, she had parked next to her friend and the two went for drinks.

At the bar, they got into an argument about a joint business venture, and the friend threw a drink in the woman's face, shattering the glass it was in.

After the two parted ways, the woman returned to her car and found it keyed. Her friend's car was gone, and the woman told police she was sure the friend was responsible.

The case remained open pending a follow-up interview with the suspect.

Foreign fraudster strikes again

A woman walked into the Breckenridge Police Department late last month and reported that she had been swindled over a fraudulent vacation rental.

The woman said she replied to a long-term rental ad on Craigslist and was contacted via email by a man who claimed to represent a local vacation rental company.

The two agreed on a price of $1,175, and the man instructed the woman to make three wire transfers for payment, which she did. Two of the transfers were sent to two different names through different banks, and the third was a $300 Walmart-to-Walmart money transfer from Frisco to Texas.

When the woman called the vacation rental company, they told her that the room was not available for rent and the name of the man she had been emailing didn't show up anywhere in their database.

The officer handling the case noted that he had dealt with similar cases in the past that led to foreign suspects and bank accounts.

The case was referred to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center.