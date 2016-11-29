Summit County police blotter: Seven-year-old saves face at Copper Mountain Resort | SummitDaily.com

Officers were dispatched to Copper Mountain Resort last Friday evening to respond to a report of a 7-year-old boy whose head had “been stuck in the picture stand where you put your face” in front of Rocker Rental for 20 minutes. The boy’s head was successfully removed from the cutout and the incident was cleared.

Half disrobed, halfway home

Breckenridge police responded to a report of a trespass in progress at around 2 a.m. on Nov. 20. An officer arrived on the scene to find a man in a gray hoodie “standing in socks with his pants falling down from his waist” banging on the door of a unit.

He told the responding officer that he was trying to get into his friend’s unit but was unable to provide the friend’s name or unit number. According to the person inside the unit who had called in the incident, the man had been banging on the unit door and yelling unintelligibly.

He appeared to be highly intoxicated and was taken to detox without incident.

‘Light jokes’ taken hard

An Uber driver in Breckenridge reported that his passengers had been verbally abusive to him and damaged his vehicle after he asked them to get out of his car late last Sunday night. The responding officer observed some small dents on the side of the man’s car and damage to its left taillight, which he said was not there before.

Police located the two men that had been riding in the car, who were a father and son. The son said he had just been trying to make conversation by telling “light jokes” but that the driver was “difficult to talk to.” He denied that he and his father had damaged the man’s car after being kicked out. He was issued a court summons for harassment and damage to private property.

Seven cold minutes

At 9:30 p.m., a shuttle driver for a Breckenridge hotel received a call for service to pick up a male at one of the town’s gondola lots. It took him seven minutes to arrive at the lot, which the man who requested the ride felt was too long of a wait. Witnesses said that he then proceeded to yell at and berate the driver saying, “You don’t know who I am, but you will” and wagging his finger at him.

When they arrived at the hotel, the driver asked the man to exit the shuttle but he refused. A man who had been riding on the bus with the man asked him to get off but he refused, pushing the man and causing them both to fall off the bus and get into a scuffle.

The man who initiated the fight told police that he had been waiting too long for his ride and was upset because he was cold. He said he was trying to explain something to the driver but “the driver is deaf, and he could not understand what I was saying and I got mad.”

The police report did not indicate that the driver was deaf. The man was issued a court summons for disorderly conduct, harassment and assault.

Fraud from afar

A man in Breckenridge reported on the evening on Nov. 23 that his debit card had been declined and that his bank told him it had been blocked due to suspicious charges.

He told police there were two charges to his card that he had not authorized, both in the amount of $204.94 at a Wal-Mart in Colorado Springs about an hour earlier. The man said he doesn’t know anyone who lives in Colorado Springs and has never been there. His bank refunded the money.

Compiled from police reports