Summit County police blotter: ‘Shady local woman’ swipes tourist’s pants and wallet in Breckenridge

A group of tourists on a bar crawl in Breckenridge told police that one of their own got his pants and designer wallet stolen by an opportunistic local on Friday, Sept. 16.

The group called the police to report the theft at around 8:30 p.m., about a half-hour after they believed the theft happened.

They told police they started walking back to their hotel after going to a couple of bars and on the way met a woman who gave only a first name. She joined the group when they went up to their room to hang out and also when they went to the hot tub later.

While at the hot tubs, the woman abruptly left, saying she needed to catch a bus to her home on the other side of the mountain. After she left, one of the men in the group couldn't find his pants, which contained a Louis Vuitton wallet with several credit cards.

One of the men in the group described the suspect as a "shady local woman" with a long necklace and multicolored yoga pants.

Police checked the hotel's surveillance system but it covered only the pool, not the hot tub area. The case was inactivated for lack of leads.

Neighbor steals phone over dirty kitchen dispute

An employee at a local ski resort reported that his phone had been stolen on Sept. 7, apparently in response to a cleaning dispute.

The man explained to a sheriff's deputy that his studio apartment in an employee-housing complex had a shared kitchen with another unit.

Two days before his phone disappeared, the man had gotten into an argument with the neighbor that shared the kitchen, who told the man, "When I walk into your room it's not clean."

Later, the man came home and the phone was gone from his room. He checked Craigslist and saw an ad for the same phone, and the number for the seller matched that of his neighbor.

The sheriff's deputy contacted the neighbor, who calmly explained that he had gotten "pissed" with his neighbors after an argument about their cleanliness and went into their unit through the shared door. He took the phone and planned to sell it on Craigslist, he said.

The neighbor was very cooperative and returned the phone. He was arrested for theft and second-degree burglary.

Never gonna give you up

At least ten law enforcement officers from four different agencies pursued a man accused of strangling a woman, but it turned out he had been running away from her the whole time.

The woman called dispatch saying a man had strangled her and ran away, then hung up. Officers started searching the area and placed a nearby school on lockdown.

Deputies located the woman running near the highway with cuts on her hand but found no suspect in the area.

The woman later told deputies that she had a protection order against the man and had seen him walking by her house. She went outside to talk to him but he started running away because he knew he wasn't allowed to talk to her.

The woman then started chasing the man and fell on the ground, but he didn't stop and kept running away. She continued to pursue him and climbed over a barbed wire fence but "face planted."

She admitted to police that she then called 911 to report the strangling but had made the whole thing up because she was upset.

The next day, the man told police he had seen the woman chasing him and ran as fast as he could to get away from her because of the restraining order.

The woman was arrested for false reporting.

Close to home

A woman living in a Dillon apartment complex reported that someone had broken into her bedroom while it was deadbolted shut and stole more than $1,300 worth of items.

The woman immediately suspected her roommate and confronted her, but she denied taking anything and left. Then, a friend of the roommate opened her door, and the victim saw her stolen things lying on the floor inside.

The victim confronted her roommate via text message, and she responded by apologizing for taking advantage of the victim offering access to her closet.

The victim said she never told the roommate she could go in her room and had only started deadbolting her door after things started to go missing.

The roommate was charged with second-degree burglary, theft and criminal mischief less than $300.

-Compiled from police reports