Update: Frisco police shooting Summit County’s first since early 1990s | SummitDaily.com

The holiday cheer of Christmas Day came to an abrupt halt late Sunday evening when an alleged car theft in Breckenridge ended in an officer-involved shooting near the 7-Eleven in Frisco.

According to a Monday morning press release, the Breckenridge Police Department put out a call to officers throughout the county to be on the lookout for a black Toyota 4-wheel drive vehicle a little after 11:20 p.m. Christmas night. The truck was logged as stolen from outside the 7-Eleven off State Highway 9 in Breckenridge after being left idling in the parking lot.

Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies spotted a truck matching the description just before 11:30 p.m. and stopped it on Ten Mile Road at the intersection of Summit Boulevard, location of the Frisco Plaza Center shopping area. A Frisco police officer and Colorado State Patrol trooper soon arrived to the scene as backup.

Upon being approached by officers, the man in the truck reportedly held a knife to himself in a threatening manner and refused to abide by orders from the officers. Police then used non-lethal force, including a Taser and a single bean bag round from a shotgun, to try to disarm the suspect. According to the release, when those efforts were unsuccessful, the man charged at officers with the weapon. A sheriff’s deputy then fired several rounds from his gun at the man, one of which hit his hand.

Officers arrested the wounded suspect and furnished aid while awaiting the arrival of an ambulance. A fire engine from Lake Dillon Fire Rescue joined the rescue vehicle, adding to the massive scrum of emergency response vehicles and flashing lights that caused a stir in the otherwise vacant area because of the holiday. The man was loaded into the cab and taken to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco before being transferred to a hospital in Denver. He currently remains there under 24-hour surveillance.

While the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducts a full investigation, protocol among both the sheriff’s office and Frisco Police Department is to withhold the names of the officers involved in such an incident. As is also standard procedure, the deputy who discharged his weapon was placed on paid administrative leave until an internal review is completed.

The identity of the suspect has also yet to be released. That won’t occur until he is well enough to be formally booked and placed in jail.

By about noon on Monday, the CBI collected its set of orange markers and departed after finishing its inquiry. The only remnant of the incident at that point was a fresh stain of blood on the snow-covered road into the 7-Eleven and shopping center where a black garment was laid over it the prior night.

When asked what time the convenience mart — which all morning had yellow crime scene tape cordoning it off at the intersection stoplight all the way to the Napa Auto Parts several stores down — reopened, a manager at 7-Eleven simply stated it is open 24 hours a day. A longtime employee at another adjacent business described the setting as he arrived Monday morning to help open the store at 8 o’clock.

“We’d actually wondered if there had been a murder out there,” said Mark Black of Precision Ski & Golf. “It looks like from the number of little orange cones on the ground they pulled the trigger numerous times.”

The sheriff’s office believed the situation to be the first where a member of local law enforcement used deadly force in almost 25 years. The prior instance entailed an officer with the Silverthorne Police Department firing at a man wielding a machete at a townhouse on the corner of 4th Street between Brian and Adams avenues in the early 1990s. The individual was immobilized, but not shot fatally.

An incident of this nature does not require a CBI investigation, but both the sheriff’s office and Frisco Police Department requested the state agency process the crime scene and perform a review. Meanwhile, the two county departments will continue their own criminal probes against the suspect.

“It’s definitely not normal,” said Black. “You don’t necessarily want to get out brandishing a knife in their direction. It’s sort of foolish. I would have to guess that he wasn’t all together, and he was having a bad day or a long day — one or the other.”

The Summit Daily will continue to monitor this situation and provide updates as more information becomes available.