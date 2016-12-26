Year in Review: The best of the Summit County police blotter | SummitDaily.com

Editor’s note: The following are excerpts from the Summit County blotter in 2016.

Best photo-op

Officers were dispatched to Copper Mountain Resort to respond to a report of a 7-year-old boy whose head had “been stuck in the picture stand where you put your face” in front of Rocker Rental for 20 minutes. The boy’s head was successfully removed from the cutout and the incident was cleared.

Best egg attack

Breckenridge police received a report at around 2:30 a.m. from a person who said a knife had been thrown at a car while its occupants were getting dropped off at their apartment. The reporting party said the other occupants were now on foot searching for the culprit.

An officer responded to the scene and spoke to a man who was the designated driver for the night. He said that, contrary to the initial report, the thud they heard on the roof of the car was just an egg.

The case was closed due to lack of suspect information.

Best break-in

A dinosaur statue broke a storefront on Main Street in Breckenridge on the evening of Jan. 4. An officer was dispatched to Nature’s Own, a science and nature store, after a man called police.

The officer arrived and saw the dinosaur statue leaning against the store’s front window, which was cracked in many places. The statute did not appear to be damaged.

The man said he had talked to a group of 20 college-aged individuals outside of the store, who said the suspect had run away before they left. Shortly after, the owner arrived to board up the window.

Best scuffle (and worst Boy Scout)

Officers were dispatched to a fight on Jan. 9, around 1:20 a.m. at La Cima Mall. When an officer arrived on-scene, he noticed a man fighting with a woman on the sidewalk out front.

The officer approached the man and asked him to put his hands behind his back. The man did not listen and the officer handcuffed him, having him sit in the back of the vehicle while he spoke with witnesses.

The officer noticed a small amount of blood in the man’s nose, but he declined medical attention. The man said he was drunk, that he “didn’t do anything wrong” and “was being beat up by a girl.”

The woman involved in the incident left with a group of people, who declined contact, saying they did not want to get involved.

One witness approached an officer, saying he saw the “whole thing.” He said he saw the man pull the woman out of a car and hit her in the face, about five times. Another witness filled out a statement, saying she saw the man repeatedly hit the girl in the face.

When the man was told he was under arrest for disorderly conduct, he began crying, and said, “This is (expletive), I did not do anything, I’m a (expletive) Eagle Scout.”

The man was transported to jail and booked on the charge.

Best public urination

Breckenridge police officers on patrol late at night came across a woman lying down on the sidewalk as her male companion was trying to help her up. The two were heavily intoxicated, and told officers they had been out at the bars and were walking home.

The two provided IDs, but the woman’s turned out to be a fake. Officers took the two back to their house but couldn’t draw up a summons without the woman’s real birthdate, which she would not provide. Her friend went inside to retrieve her real ID, and while he was gone, the woman walked around to the side of the patrol car, dropped her pants and, while holding the door handle of the car for balance, urinated in the street.

Best new lunch spot

A Silverthorne man told police that he had seen some human flesh near Stephens Way and Fashion Lane and suspected that two locals, known by their nicknames “Gandalf” and “The Professor,” were engaged in cannibalism there.

Upon investigation, officers found no human flesh or other signs of suspicious activity, although there was an old homeless camp there that they broke down and cleaned up.

Best fraud

A Silverthorne couple got a call from a woman claiming to be with the IRS who said they owed $9,000 in taxes and that they would be arrested if they didn’t pay immediately. The woman on the phone instructed them to go to Target or Walgreens and purchase gift cards to use as payment while she remained on the line.

After the couple gave the woman on the phone the gift card numbers, they grew suspicious and contacted the police. A responding officer spoke with the woman on the phone, and she gave it to a man with a Middle Eastern accent who tried to intimidate the officer and asked him why he was scared. The officer hung up and blocked the number.

A day earlier, another Silverthorne woman had fallen victim to the same scam and purchased two $500 gift cards, one for iTunes and another for Wal-Mart, from a 7-Eleven in Frisco. She was able to cancel one, but the thieves had already spent the other.

Police are advising the public that the IRS does not solicit payment in the form of gift cards.

Worst concerned citizen

During a structure fire at the Mill Creek Lodge in Keystone, paramedics and firefighters advised Summit County Sheriff’s deputies that a man was yelling obscenities at them from his balcony. He then came out of his house and repeatedly tried to go to the fire scene but was turned away by a firefighter, whom he then threatened multiple times.

When deputies arrived on the scene, the man told them they were trespassing and started yelling at them as well. He was then taken back into his home by another man but soon re-emerged on the balcony and continued to yell before “he finally went back inside and put up both of his middle fingers.”

Deputies were called back five minutes later because the man was again trying to get to the scene of the fire and was being belligerent toward firefighters. He refused to go back into his home and became aggressive with the deputies, who then placed him under arrest.

It took three deputies and a police sergeant to restrain the man. He was charged with obstructing government operations, obstructing a police officer or firefighter and resisting arrest.

Worst getaway

Around 1:45 a.m. on Dec. 24, an officer was dispatched to a bar in Dillon for a fight. When the officer arrived a person yelled, “He’s over there.”

The officer pulled into the parking lot and saw a man getting into a car. The man ignored the officers, got into his car, backed out of his parking spot and accelerated toward the officer. Due to the ice, the car was unable to gain speed and the officer was able to get out of the way.

The car turned onto LaBonte Street, ran through the stop sign at Lake Dillon Drive, went the wrong way around the traffic circle on Dillon Dam Road, and then turned left onto Highway 6 driving westbound in the eastbound lane. The car continued toward Silverthorne against on-coming traffic at about 70 miles-per-hour. At Stephen’s Way, the car lost control and hit a light pole.

While the car was stuck in the snow, two officers approached the car. However, the car broke free of the snow bank and continued northbound in the wrong lane to Third Street, where it struck a Colorado State Patrol vehicle and a Silverthorne Police Department vehicle.

The driver once again attempted to hit the officer’s car, but he was able to avoid the collision. The car then lost control and went into a ditch.

The driver was arrested on multiple charges, including DUI and felony eluding.

Honorable mention: worst getaway

A young man on parole went on a shoplifting spree at the Outlets at Silverthorne. A foot chase ensued after police contacted the young man, and he fled to the nearby Dunkin Donuts. There, he stumbled over himself and was apprehended by police, who arrested him and placed him in the back of squad car.

Once inside the car, the young man became sick and vomited in the back seat. Another officer then had to clean up the mess, causing the officer to vomit as well. The man was released to medical personnel and issued a summons.

Worst Passenger

An Uber driver in Breckenridge reported that his passengers had been verbally abusive to him and damaged his vehicle after he asked them to get out of his car late at night. The responding officer observed some small dents on the side of the man’s car and damage to its left taillight, which he said was not there before.

Police located the two men that had been riding in the car, who were a father and son. The son said he had just been trying to make conversation by telling “light jokes” but that the driver was “difficult to talk to.” He denied that he and his father had damaged the man’s car after being kicked out. He was issued a court summons for harassment and damage to private property.

Honorable mention: worst passenger

At 9:30 p.m., a shuttle driver for a Breckenridge hotel received a call for service to pick up a man at one of the town’s gondola lots. It took him seven minutes to arrive at the lot, which the man who requested the ride felt was too long of a wait. Witnesses said that he then proceeded to yell at and berate the driver saying, “You don’t know who I am, but you will” and wagging his finger at him.

When they arrived at the hotel, the driver asked the man to exit the shuttle but he refused. A man who had been riding on the bus with the man asked him to get off but he refused, pushing the man and causing them both to fall off the bus and get into a scuffle.

The man who initiated the fight told police that he had been waiting too long for his ride and was upset because he was cold. He said he was trying to explain something to the driver but “the driver is deaf, and he could not understand what I was saying and I got mad.”

The police report did not indicate that the driver was deaf. The man was issued a court summons for disorderly conduct, harassment and assault.