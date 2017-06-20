David Grisman and Del McCoury to perform Thursday in Breckenridge | SummitDaily.com

Part of the Breckenridge Music Festival, Del and Dawg featuring Del McCoury and David "Dawg" Grisman will perform Thursday at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge.

Doors open at 7 p.m., and tickets are $38-$58. Buy them at BreckenridgeMusicFestival.com or by calling 970-547-3100.

McCoury and Grisman met in 1963, as McCoury was playing his first show — on banjo — with Bill Monroe's Blue Grass Boys at New York University and got a taste of being in the spotlight, according to a BMF news release.

At the same time, Grisman was attending NYU and deep into the folk music scene. Three years later, Del and Dawg played their first gig together in Troy, New York, at the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Since then, they have shared the stage at venues and festivals across the country.

A Grammy-nominated mandolinist, composer, band leader and producer, Grisman has been credited with being a guiding force in the world of acoustic music, and the nickname "Dawg" was given to him by Jerry Garcia.

Meanwhile, McCoury is celebrated as the epitome of authenticity and purity for hardcore bluegrass fans, a throwback to the days when bluegrass was made in hillbilly honky-tonks, schoolhouse shows and on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry.

With prime-time appearances from late night TV talk shows to music festivals, McCoury and his band, The Del McCoury Band, are regulars at the Bonnaroo Music Festival in Manchester, Tennessee, and Del's namesake Festival, DelFest has quickly become one of the premier string band events in the country.

In in the 1970s, Del formed the Del McCoury Band with his brother and sons, moving from small-time honkey-tonks to selling out big stadiums with headliners like Phish and Steve Earl. In 2004, the band earned its first Best Bluegrass Album Grammy award and followed up with its second Grammy in 2014.

Together, Del and Dawg celebrates the 50-year bluegrass friendship that these two legendary musicians have shared. For the complete Blue River Series, go to BreckenridgeMusicFestival.com.